Virat Kohli's favourite vacation spots in India: Which destination do you want to visit?

SUMMARY Virat Kohli has some favourite Indian vacation spots that he loves to visit to enjoy some time with family. Explore the beauty of the Indian cicketers top picks that range from Shimla to Kerala and Goa. Read on to know more.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his love of travel. He has visited many tourist hotspots in the country and has a few favorites that he always enjoys going back to. If you're seeking inspiration for your next Indian getaway, check out these destinations as they are the ace batter's top picks, according to his social media handles. (Image: Reuters)

Shimla: The Queen of Hills, holds a special place in Kohli's heart. The colonial architecture, cool weather, and picturesque landscapes have captured his attention. According to him, Shimla is the ultimate retreat to relax and escape the scorching heat of the plains. (Image: Reuters)