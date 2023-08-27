CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsdestinations NewsTop LGBTQ+ travel destinations where everyone is welcomed with open arms

Top LGBTQ+ travel destinations where everyone is welcomed with open arms

SUMMARY

In India, even today homosexuality and queer identities are not openly accepted beyond family boundaries. However, the youth of today are more than accepting sexuality and freedom and are openly expressing their gender choices, but some LGBTQ individuals continue to struggle in Indian society despite corporates embracing diversity and inclusion.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Aug 27, 2023 11:39:40 AM IST (Published)

4 Min Read
Top LGBTQ+ travel destinations where everyone is welcomed with open arms
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11

Travelling as an LGBTQ+ individual or couple can sometimes raise concerns about acceptance and safety. While some individuals could be frowned upon, especially in Arab nations, some countries even hand severe punishments. Nonetheless, there are multiple destinations in the world that embrace diversity and welcome the LGBTQ+ community with open arms. Let's take a look at the destinations where you can enjoy an awesome holiday without a concern in the world. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 11

No 10. Montevideo, Uruguay | Nestled between Argentina and Brazil, Uruguay shines as South America's smallest and most progressive nation. With same-sex sexual activity legal since 1934 and comprehensive anti-discrimination laws safeguarding LGBTQ+ rights since 2004, Uruguay proudly supports its LGBTQ+ community. Montevideo, the bustling capital, boasts of stunning Atlantic Ocean beaches and a rich cultural life. Serving as an ideal base for exploring the rest of the country, Uruguay offers unique experiences through its vibrant cities and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 11

No 9. Tel Aviv, Israel | In a region that often grapples with LGBTQ+ acceptance, Israel emerges as a notable exception. Tel Aviv, perched along the Mediterranean Sea, stands as a beacon of LGBTQ+ progressiveness. With beautiful beaches, a lively nightlife, and a welcoming community, Tel Aviv contrasts with more conservative locales in the Middle East. The city not only invites LGBTQ+ tourists but extends a haven of safety to individuals from surrounding regions. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 11

No 8. Taipei, Taiwan | The progressive Asian country, legalised gay marriage in 2019, earning a distinction on the continent for LGBTQ+ rights. Its capital Taipei's towering skyscrapers, tropical weather, delectable cuisine, and diverse nightlife creates an inviting atmosphere for LGBTQ+ travellers. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 11

No 7. New York, US | New York City, renowned as the city that never sleeps, NYC epitomises urban cosmopolitanism. With a pulsating queer scene, a lively nightlife and a history steeped in LGBTQ+ activism, New York has established itself as a global hub of the LGBTQ+ community. The iconic Stonewall Inn in Manhattan's Greenwich Village remains synonymous with the birth of modern gay-rights movement, highlighting the city's significance in LGBTQ+ history. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 11

No 6. Iceland | The Nordic Island nation's breathtaking natural landscapes, hot water springs and scenic hills offer endless adventures for outdoor enthusiasts. Beyond its geographical allure, Iceland earns acclaim for its unequivocal support of the LGBTQ+ community. It boats of nearly complete legal equality, widespread representation in various spheres, and a society dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ+ individuals. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 11

No 5. Cape Town, South Africa | The Rainbow nation, radiates inclusivity in a country where LGBTQ+ rights have made remarkable strides since same-sex marriage was legalised in 2006. Against a backdrop of captivating beaches, imposing mountains, and renowned vineyards, Cape Town stands as a haven for travellers or all ages, sexes and gender preferences. Its blend of natural beauty and LGBTQ+ acceptance make it an alluring destination to take an extended vacation. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 11

No 4. Sydney, Australia | One of the country's largest cities, Sydney captivates travellers with its stunning beaches and iconic landmarks. Embracing LGBTQ+ rights and prohibiting discrimination, Sydney boasts a lively scene and serves as the gay travel capital of the Southern Hemisphere. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 11

No 3. Vancouver, Canada | The north American nation stands out as a pioneer in LGBTQ+ acceptance in the Americas. Vancouver is a glass-skyscraper adorned metropolis that offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and inclusivity. Majestic mountains, coastal splendour, and welcoming neighbourhoods make Vancouver an LGBTQ+-friendly gem. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 11

No 2. Mykonos, Greece | A jewel in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos has evolved into a much sought-after LGBTQ+ tourist destination. Adorned with century-old windmills and traditional whitewashed houses, Mykonos is renowned for its party lifestyle, exquisite beaches, and open-minded atmosphere. The island welcomes LGBTQ+ travellers with open arms. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 11

No 1. Sweden | The Scandinavian nation tops the list as one of the most inclusive and welcoming countries globally. Stockholm, the capital, hosts Scandinavia's largest Pride festival that exemplifies the nation's commitment to diversity. From its stunning cities to breathtaking landscapes, Sweden's open-minded ethos extend a warm invitation to LGBTQ+ travellers seeking a destination to celebrate diversity. (Image: Reuters)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X