Top LGBTQ+ travel destinations where everyone is welcomed with open arms

Travelling as an LGBTQ+ individual or couple can sometimes raise concerns about acceptance and safety. While some individuals could be frowned upon, especially in Arab nations, some countries even hand severe punishments. Nonetheless, there are multiple destinations in the world that embrace diversity and welcome the LGBTQ+ community with open arms. Let's take a look at the destinations where you can enjoy an awesome holiday without a concern in the world. (Image: Reuters)

No 10. Montevideo, Uruguay | Nestled between Argentina and Brazil, Uruguay shines as South America's smallest and most progressive nation. With same-sex sexual activity legal since 1934 and comprehensive anti-discrimination laws safeguarding LGBTQ+ rights since 2004, Uruguay proudly supports its LGBTQ+ community. Montevideo, the bustling capital, boasts of stunning Atlantic Ocean beaches and a rich cultural life. Serving as an ideal base for exploring the rest of the country, Uruguay offers unique experiences through its vibrant cities and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. (Image: Reuters)

No 9. Tel Aviv, Israel | In a region that often grapples with LGBTQ+ acceptance, Israel emerges as a notable exception. Tel Aviv, perched along the Mediterranean Sea, stands as a beacon of LGBTQ+ progressiveness. With beautiful beaches, a lively nightlife, and a welcoming community, Tel Aviv contrasts with more conservative locales in the Middle East. The city not only invites LGBTQ+ tourists but extends a haven of safety to individuals from surrounding regions. (Image: Reuters)

No 8. Taipei, Taiwan | The progressive Asian country, legalised gay marriage in 2019, earning a distinction on the continent for LGBTQ+ rights. Its capital Taipei's towering skyscrapers, tropical weather, delectable cuisine, and diverse nightlife creates an inviting atmosphere for LGBTQ+ travellers. (Image: Reuters)

No 7. New York, US | New York City, renowned as the city that never sleeps, NYC epitomises urban cosmopolitanism. With a pulsating queer scene, a lively nightlife and a history steeped in LGBTQ+ activism, New York has established itself as a global hub of the LGBTQ+ community. The iconic Stonewall Inn in Manhattan's Greenwich Village remains synonymous with the birth of modern gay-rights movement, highlighting the city's significance in LGBTQ+ history. (Image: Reuters)

No 6. Iceland | The Nordic Island nation's breathtaking natural landscapes, hot water springs and scenic hills offer endless adventures for outdoor enthusiasts. Beyond its geographical allure, Iceland earns acclaim for its unequivocal support of the LGBTQ+ community. It boats of nearly complete legal equality, widespread representation in various spheres, and a society dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ+ individuals. (Image: Reuters)

No 5. Cape Town, South Africa | The Rainbow nation, radiates inclusivity in a country where LGBTQ+ rights have made remarkable strides since same-sex marriage was legalised in 2006. Against a backdrop of captivating beaches, imposing mountains, and renowned vineyards, Cape Town stands as a haven for travellers or all ages, sexes and gender preferences. Its blend of natural beauty and LGBTQ+ acceptance make it an alluring destination to take an extended vacation. (Image: Reuters)

No 4. Sydney, Australia | One of the country's largest cities, Sydney captivates travellers with its stunning beaches and iconic landmarks. Embracing LGBTQ+ rights and prohibiting discrimination, Sydney boasts a lively scene and serves as the gay travel capital of the Southern Hemisphere. (Image: Reuters)

No 3. Vancouver, Canada | The north American nation stands out as a pioneer in LGBTQ+ acceptance in the Americas. Vancouver is a glass-skyscraper adorned metropolis that offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and inclusivity. Majestic mountains, coastal splendour, and welcoming neighbourhoods make Vancouver an LGBTQ+-friendly gem. (Image: Reuters)

No 2. Mykonos, Greece | A jewel in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos has evolved into a much sought-after LGBTQ+ tourist destination. Adorned with century-old windmills and traditional whitewashed houses, Mykonos is renowned for its party lifestyle, exquisite beaches, and open-minded atmosphere. The island welcomes LGBTQ+ travellers with open arms. (Image: Reuters)

