Top countries where expats love or hate to live in 2023

1 / 11

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, certain countries have become magnets for expats, offering them a welcoming environment and fulfilling their aspirations. At the same time, there are nations that have left expats feeling less than satisfied. Let's take a look at the five countries expats love and live in and 5 nations they just hate to live in 2023, according to the Expat Insider 2023 report by InterNations. Starting with 5 countries expats love to live in. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 11

No 1. Mexico | The South American nation has consistently been a favourite among expats due to its warm climate, rich culture, and affordable cost of living. Cities like Mexico City and Playa del Carmen offer a mix of modern amenities and traditional charm, making it an attractive destination for those seeking a laid-back yet vibrant lifestyle. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 11

No 2. Spain | This European nation's allure remains unwavering for expatriates who are drawn to its stunning beaches, historic cities, and Mediterranean cuisine. The work-life balance, robust healthcare system, and welcoming locals continue to make Spain a sought-after location for expats from around the world. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 11

No 3. Panama | The growing expat community in Panama can be attributed to its tropical climate, lush landscapes, and favourable tax policies. The capital, Panama City, boasts modern infrastructure while regions like Boquete provide a tranquil escape. Expats often find it easy to integrate into the local community here. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 11

No 4. Malaysia | With its diverse culture, bustling cities, and affordable living costs, Malaysia stands as an expat haven in Southeast Asia. Kuala Lumpur, the capital, offers a mix of cultures and a thriving job market, while Penang provides a more relaxed atmosphere for those seeking a slower pace of life. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 11

No 5. Taiwan | Taiwan has gained popularity among expats due to its advanced healthcare system, efficient public transportation, and welcoming atmosphere. The blend of modernity and traditional culture in cities like Taipei strikes a chord with those seeking a balanced lifestyle. Below are 5 countries that expats hate to live in. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 11

No 1. Kuwait | Despite its high-income economy, expats in Kuwait often find it challenging due to restrictive cultural norms, limited social activities, and extreme weather conditions. The lack of personal freedoms and a sense of isolation contribute to expats' dissatisfaction with their living experience. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 11

No 2. Norway | Norway's reputation for a high quality of life and strong economy doesn't always translate into a positive experience for expats. The high cost of living, long winters, and perceived difficulty in integrating into local social circles can make expats feel disconnected and isolated. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 11

No 3. Turkey | Political instability and safety concerns have put Turkey on the list of countries that expats are less likely to consider. While cities like Istanbul offer vibrant cultural experiences, the overall environment may not align with the preferences of many expatriates. (Image: Reuters)

10 / 11

No 4. South Korea | Despite its technological advancements and rich history, South Korea presents challenges for expats. The demanding work culture, language barrier, and difficulty in forming social connections with locals can make it a less favourable destination. (Image: Reuters)

11 / 11