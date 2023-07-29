Top 10 tourist attractions in Singapore every traveller must experience

SUMMARY Singapore is a dazzling metropolis that delights travelers with its iconic landmarks like the majestic Marina Bay Sands, the resplendent Gardens by the Bay, and the bustling Orchard Road. The city's rich cultural diversity is evident in its vibrant neighborhoods where visitors can indulge in delectable cuisines and immerse themselves in local customs. Read on to find out The top 10 tourist attractions of Singapore.

Indulge in the charm of Singapore, where diverse experiences unfold every moment. Singapore is a captivating island nation in Southeast Asia that boasts a thriving tourism industry that excites visitors with its remarkable blend of modernity and tradition. Singapore understands the importance of captivating attractions and immersive cultural encounters, creating an urban adventure that leaves a lasting impression for every traveller. Whether you're going solo or exploring the city-state with your family, these 10 game-changing attractions will redefine your Singapore travel experience. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Jewel Changi: Jewel Changi Airport transforms Singapore’s world-class aviation hub into a truly inspiring lifestyle destination. Experience wonderment the moment you touch down in the Lion City and discover Jewel Changi Airport’s sparkling array of lifestyle gems. Jewel Changi Airport offers a unique 24-hour layered garden attraction, providing visitors with a plethora of spatial and interactive experiences. You can’t leave without marvelling at (and taking many photos of) the Rain Vortex, the world's tallest indoor waterfall that is bound to inspire explorers who love both nature and architecture. (Image: Singapore Tourism)

No 2. Bird Paradise: Nestled within the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Bird Paradise is an enchanting destination that beckons nature lovers and bird enthusiasts alike. Forget small cages and glass walls: with 3,500 feathery friends and more than 400 species, this newly opened wildlife park features immersive and naturalistic mixed-species habitats that reflect different ecologies from around the world. Walk through eight larger-than-life aviaries, where the diverse denizens of the bird park fly right up to you and showcase their colours, vocalisation and extraordinary natural behaviours. (Image: Singapore Tourism)

No 3. Gardens by the Bay: Step into a mesmerizing futuristic oasis, where towering Supertrees, the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s largest glass greenhouse, and the captivating Cloud Forest blend seamlessly, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle. If that’s not otherworldly enough, step into the Cloud Forest – with its iconic vision of thundering waterfalls, spiralling walkways and misty greenery – to see the iconic Avatar exhibition, which runs for a limited time. Delve into a harmonious fusion of nature and technology, an immersive symphony that leaves you spellbound at every twist and turn. (Image: Singapore Tourism)

No 4. Pulau Ubin Island: Nature and history intertwine on Pulau Ubin, a tranquil island sanctuary just a 15-minute bumboat ride from the mainland. It has become a popular haunt for nature lovers and day trippers seeking to unwind from the bustle of the city. Explore historical mansions, alongside coconut and rubber plantations, fish farms and Singapore’s last-remaining kampong (traditional Malay village). Pulau Ubin is home to diverse habitats and an extraordinary variety of wildlife, including rare hornbills, red junglefowls, and eye-popping corals. (Image: Singapore Tourism)

No 5. Sentosa Island: Sentosa is an enchanting escape, offering thrilling adventures, pristine beaches, and world-class attractions. Nestled within Resorts World Sentosa is Universal Studios Singapore, the only Universal Studios theme park in Southeast Asia. With six movie-themed zones, it guarantees excitement for adventure seekers and fun lovers alike. After the exhilarating rides, explore the SEA Aquarium's magical marine world with over 100,000 underwater animals. (Image: Singapore Tourism)

No 6. Tiong Bahru: One of the trendiest neighbourhoods in the bustling city, Tiong Bahru offers visitors an enchanting blend of tradition and modernity. Grab breakfast at the bustling Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre, with its Michelin-rated hawker stalls, before strolling through the area and marvelling at the elegant Art Deco apartments. Tiong Bahru boasts a plethora of chic cafes – be sure to stop by Plain Vanilla Bakery for its famous cupcakes, Tiong Bahru Bakery No for its iconic croissants, and Tiann’s for its gluten-free bakes. (Image: Singapore Tourism)

No 7. Orchard Road: Everyone knows this shopping precinct for its famous malls and sparkling boutiques, but when you need a break from shopping, enjoy a breath of fresh air by visiting the ION Sky panoramic gallery on the 56th floor of ION Orchard, with breathtaking 360-degree views across the entire city. To experience a global meal, drop by Wild Honey in Mandarin Gallery. The cafe brings the dishes of various nations under one roof, allowing visiting epicures to further their appreciation of global cuisine. Whether you're a fashion enthusiast, a foodie, or seeking the excitement of a bustling city, Orchard Road is a must-visit destination for an unforgettable experience in Singapore. (Image: Singapore Tourism)

No 8. Slingshot Singapore: An adrenaline-seeker dream, Slingshot Singapore is an exhilarating attraction that takes thrill to new heights. Located in Clarke Quay, this slingshot ride is an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other. Brace yourself for an intense catapult into the air, reaching jaw-dropping heights and soaring at exhilarating speeds. The rush of wind and the breath-taking cityscape views add to the heart-pounding highlight of your trip. For thrill-seekers visiting this vibrant city, Slingshot Singapore is the ultimate adrenaline-pumping experience. (Image: Singapore Tourism)

No 9. National Museum of Singapore: Take in the region’s newest and largest museum of modern Singapore and Southeast Asian art housed within two of Singapore’s awe-inspiring national monuments. A cultural gem nestled in the heart of the city, the National Gallery of Singapore has the world's largest collection of Southeast Asian modern and contemporary art, spanning from the 19th century to the present day. (Image: Singapore Tourism)

