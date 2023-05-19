Top 10 things to do while on a holiday in the Sultanate of Oman

SUMMARY Oman, which is located in the Middle East is an ideal holiday destination for the entire family and offers scenic mountains, beaches, forts, souqs and much more. Let's take a look at the top experiential things that travellers can enjoy in Oman.

Whenever we think about the Middle East, the first thing that comes to one's mind are its deserts. But the Middle East is more than just deserts. If you're an avid traveller and want to make a trip to the Middle East there is one destination that stands out and gives every traveller an experiential journey that is the Sultanate of Oman. It is an ideal holiday destination for the entire family and offer mountains, beaches, forts, souqs and much more. Let's take a look at the top experiential things that Oman has to offer. (Image: Reuters)

Wahiba Sands Desert camping: Experience the thrill of spending a night in the vast expanse of the Wahiba Sands desert, where you can witness stunning sunsets, go dune bashing, and immerse yourself in the traditional Bedouin lifestyle. (Image: Tourism Oman)

Wadi Bani Khalid Adventure: Discover the beauty of Oman's wadis, with Wadi Bani Khalid being a standout choice. Trek through the rugged terrain, swim in crystal-clear pools, and marvel at the lush oasis surrounded by towering cliffs.

Hiking in Jebel Shams: Embark on an exhilarating hike in Jebel Shams or Jabal Shams, Oman's highest mountain, known as the ‘Mountain of the Sun’ in Arabic. Explore the scenic trails, witness breathtaking vistas, and visit the dramatic Grand Canyon of Oman. (Image: Tourism Oman)

Dolphin watching in Musandam: Cruise along the picturesque coastline of Musandam and witness playful dolphins swimming alongside your boat. This captivating experience allows you to witness the beauty of the Arabian Sea and its marine life. (Image: Tourism Oman)

Fort exploration: Discover Oman's rich history by exploring its ancient forts, such as Nizwa Fort, Jabreen Castle, and Bahla Fort. These architectural marvels offer insights into the Sultanate’s royal past and provide stunning panoramic views. (Image: Tourism Oman)

Turtle watching at Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve: Visit the reserve and witness the mesmerising sight of endangered green turtles nesting and hatching along the pristine beaches. It is a unique and unforgettable wildlife encounter. (Image: Tourism Oman)

Traditional Omani cooking class: Indulge in the flavors of Oman by taking a traditional cooking class. Learn the art of preparing authentic Omani dishes such as shuwa (slow-cooked marinated lamb or goat) and majboos (spiced rice with meat), while immersing yourself in the local culinary traditions. (Image: Shutterstock)

Musandam dhow cruise in Musandam fjords: Sail through the spectacular Musandam Fjords on a traditional dhow boat and soak in the breathtaking scenery of towering cliffs, turquoise waters, and hidden coves. Snorkeling and swimming opportunities are abundant along the way. (Image: Tourism Oman)

Cultural Immersion in Nizwa: Explore the cultural heart of Oman in Nizwa, where you can visit the famous Nizwa Souq, Nizwa Fort, and experience the vibrant Friday cattle market. Immerse yourself in the traditional Omani culture and heritage of this historic city. (Image: Tourism Oman)