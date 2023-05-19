Top 10 things to do while on a holiday in the Sultanate of Oman

SUMMARY Oman, which is located in the Middle East is an ideal holiday destination for the entire family and offers scenic mountains, beaches, forts, souqs and much more. Let's take a look at the top experiential things that travellers can enjoy in Oman.

Whenever we think about the Middle East, the first thing that comes to one's mind are its deserts. But the Middle East is more than just deserts. If you're an avid traveller and want to make a trip to the Middle East there is one destination that stands out and gives every traveller an experiential journey that is the Sultanate of Oman. It is an ideal holiday destination for the entire family and offer mountains, beaches, forts, souqs and much more. Let's take a look at the top experiential things that Oman has to offer. (Image: Reuters)

Wahiba Sands Desert camping: Experience the thrill of spending a night in the vast expanse of the Wahiba Sands desert, where you can witness stunning sunsets, go dune bashing, and immerse yourself in the traditional Bedouin lifestyle. (Image: Tourism Oman)