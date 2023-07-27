10 hottest party destinations in the world: These cities offer the best nightlife and music festivals

SUMMARY From Ibiza to Rio De Janeiro, Bangkok and Berlin, these are the top 10 hottest party destinations that are renowned for their unique night life that cater to tourists from dusk to dawn. Read on to find out, which city would most suit you.

When it comes to nightlife and partying, some cities around the world truly know how to throw an unforgettable bash. From lively nightclubs and pulsating music to a vibrant atmosphere that never sleeps, these party destinations have gained recognition globally for their eclectic nightlife. It doesn't matter if you're looking to dance from dusk to dawn, or want to experience unique parties, or are just a traveller eager to explore after-dark scenes, these top 10 party cities will provide you with best experience that will compel you to return for more. Check out the 10 hottest party destinations in the world, according to Nightlife Party Guide. (Image: Reuters)

No 1: Ibiza, Spain | The tiny Spanish island in the Mediterranean is renowned as the party capital of the world. It boasts an unrivaled club scene that attracts top DJs and partygoers from all corners of the globe. The island is home to iconic nightclubs like Pacha, Amnesia, and Ushuaia, where the beats never stop, and the energy is simply contagious. Best time to Visit: The party season in Ibiza typically runs from May to October, with July and August being peak months. Best parties and Nightclubs: Don't miss the legendary Ibiza closing parties that take place in September, signaling the end of the summer clubbing season. The sunsets at Cafe del Mar and Es Vedra are unforgettable experiences. (Image: Shutterstock)

2. Rio De Janeiro, Brazil | One of the World's hottest tourist destinations, Rio De Janeiro is not only famous for its stunning beaches and samba rhythms, but for its vibrant nightlife as well. From the Lapa neighborhood with its lively street parties to upscale clubs in Ipanema and Copacabana, Rio offers diverse party experiences. Best Time to Visit: Rio's nightlife is during the city's Carnival, usually held in February, where the entire city becomes one giant party. Best Nightclubs: Join blocos (street parties) during the Carnival and party until dawn at clubs like Rio Scenarium and Fosfobox. (Image: Reuters)

3. Berlin, Germany | Nightlife in Berlin is one of the most dynamic in the world. From techno temples like Berghain to alternative bars in Kreuzberg, Berlin offers a wide range of after-dark parties that are unique. Best Time to Visit: Berlin's nightlife is active all year round, but the summer months bring open-air parties and festivals that partygoers should not miss. Best Parties and Nightclubs: Do experience Berghain if you can get past its selective door policy. Other not-to-miss nightclubs in Berlin include Watergate and Tresor. (Image: Reuters)

4. New Orleans, US | New Orleans is best known for the Mardi Gras festival and is the birthplace of jazz music. It has a vibrant nightlife. The city's famous Bourbon Street is lined with bars and clubs that offer live music and delicious cocktails. Best Time to Visit: The best time to experience the unique nightlife of New Orleans is during Mardi Gras, which usually takes place in February or March. Best parties and Nightclubs: Don't miss Frenchmen Street, which has a host of live music venues. (Image: Reuters)

5. Bangkok, Thailand | Apart for being known as sex tourism destination, nightlife in Bangkok city has a contrast of multiple offerings. From rooftop bars showcasing stunning city views to bustling night markets and lively clubs, Bangkok's after-dark scene is an adventure in itself. Best Time to visit: Bangkok's nightlife is active throughout the year, but the cooler months from November to February offer a more comfortable weather for partying. Best Nightclubs: Khao San Road is a backpacker-friendly hotspot and visitors can explore clubs like Route 66 and Sing Sing Theater for a taste of the diverse nightlife of Bangkok city. (Image: Reuters)

6. Las Vegas, US | What happens in Vegas, doesn’t necessarily needs to stay in Vegas. Known as the the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas is famous for its extravagant parties and world-class entertainment. The city's iconic casinos and nightclubs draw party-goers from across the world. Best Time to Visit: Las Vegas is a year-round party destination. Best Nightclubs: Party at Omnia, XS, and Hakkasan. However, during summer months the parties are definitely something that everyone must experience. (Image: Reuters)

7. Mykonos, Greece | The stunning Greek island of Mykonos has become synonymous with luxury and partying. The beach parties and clubs here offer an upscale experience against the backdrop of the Aegean Sea. Best time to visit: The best time to experience Mykonos's vibrant nightlife is June to September. Best Nightclubs: Dance the night away at beach clubs like Scorpios and Paradise Club. Do experience the legendary Mykonos nightlife at Scandinavian Bar and Cavo Paradiso. (Image: Shutterstock)

8. Barcelona, Spain | The cosmopolitan capital of Spain's Catalonia region, Barcelona boasts an exciting nightlife. It's beach parties to trendy clubs offers a lively atmosphere for partygoers. Most visitors come to experience the nightlife in Barcelona during the summer months, as the beaches come alive after dark with outdoor events. Best Nightclubs in Barcelona include Opium, CDLC. Visitors must explore the narrow streets of the Gothic Quarter, which are lined with unique bars and clubs. (Image: Reuters)

9. Tokyo, Japan | Tokyo's nightlife is a blend of traditional culture and modern entertainment. Japan's capital city offers has umpteen bars, karaoke hotspots, and nightclubs that offer unique experiences to visitors. Best Time to Visit: You can best experience Tokyo's nightlife during the cherry blossom season, which is between March and April. Best places to party: Nightlife districts of Shibuya and Shinjuku, and don't miss clubs like Womb for an enjoyable experience. (Image: Reuters)

10. Amsterdam, Netherlands | Amsterdam has a liberal culture and an extremely diverse nightlife scene. The city's canalside bars, music festivals, and vibrant clubs make it a popular destination for partygoers. The best time to visit Amsterdam for its nightlife is during the summer months, when outdoor festivals and events are held almost everyday. (Image: Reuters)