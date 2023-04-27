World's Top 10 Friendliest Cities: Toronto and Sydney lead the way

SUMMARY A survey recently published by Preply has identified the top 10 friendliest cities in the world, based on the Community Spirit Index. This index evaluates 53 cities based on six friendly metrics, including the friendly staff, the percentage of reviews mentioning "friendly," community respect, city ranking, happiness, and English proficiency score. Here are the top 10 most friendly cities in the world.

Toronto, Canada – The city scored 8.74 percent on the Friendly Staff metric, with 15 percent of reviews mentioning 'friendly'. The city scored 57.55 on community respect, with a city ranking of 90. It has a happiness score of 7.03 and an English proficiency score of 10. (Image: Shhutterstock)

Sydney, Australia – The city scored 6.27 percent on the Friendly Staff metric, with 16 percent of reviews mentioning 'friendly'. The city scored 65.87 on community respect, with a city ranking of 84. It has a happiness score of 7.13 and an English proficiency score of 10. (Image: Shutterstock)

Edinburgh, United Kingdom – The city scored 12.91 percent on the Friendly Staff metric, with 10 percent of reviews mentioning 'friendly'. The city scored 68.92 on community respect, with a city ranking of 82. It has a happiness score of 6.94 and an English proficiency score of 10. (Image: Unsplash)

Manchester, United Kingdom – The city scored 14.76 percent on the Friendly Staff metric, with 12 percent of reviews mentioning 'friendly'. The city scored 45.09 on community respect, with a city ranking of 82. It has a happiness score of 6.94 and an English proficiency score of 10. (Image: Unsplash)

New York, United States – The city scored 8.05 percent on the Friendly Staff metric, with 15 percent of reviews mentioning 'friendly'. The city scored 50.45 on community respect, with a city ranking of 82. It has a happiness score of 6.96 and an English proficiency score of 10. (Image: Shutterstock)

Montreal, Canada – The city scored 1.14 percent on the Friendly Staff metric, with 15 percent of reviews mentioning 'friendly'. The city scored 68.39 on community respect, with a city ranking of 90. It has a happiness score of 7.03 and an English proficiency score of 10. (Image: Unsplash)

Melbourne, Australia – The city scored 6.33 percent on the Friendly Staff metric, with 13 percent of reviews mentioning 'friendly'. The city scored 56.00 on community respect, with a city ranking of 84. It has a happiness score of 7.30 and an English proficiency score of 10. (Image: Unsplash)

San Francisco, United States – The city scored 7.26 percent on the Friendly Staff metric, with 15 percent of reviews mentioning 'friendly'. The city scored 38.58 on community respect, with a city ranking of 82. It has a happiness score of 6.98 and an English proficiency score of 10. (Image: Unsplash)

Dublin, Ireland – The city scored 10.51 percent on the Friendly Staff metric, with 12 percent of reviews mentioning 'friendly'. The city scored 47.62 on community respect, with a city ranking of 73. It has a happiness score of 7.10 and an English proficiency score of 10. (Image: Unsplash)

Copenhagen, Denmark – This city rounds out the top 10 with a friendly staff score of 5.03 percent, 12 percent of reviews mentioning "friendly," a community respect score of 73.55, and a happiness score of 7.53. (Image: Unsplash)