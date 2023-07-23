Top 10 least expensive countries Indians should go on vacation

SUMMARY Contrary to the notion that international travel from India is an expensive affair, these budget-friendly destinations will satiate the wanderlust in you without straining your budget. So, what are waiting for? Pack your bags and embark on an unforgettable dream vacation to any of these incredible destinations.

A growing number of Indians are opting to travel abroad on holidays. They are taking steps to save enough money to ensure their budget for a foreign holiday doesn't burn a hole in their pocket. While some degree of planning is required when you're taking a vacation, to save you some research time we are listing out 10 least expensive foreign destinations where Indians can go on holiday. Contrary to the notion that international travel from India is an expensive affair, these budget-friendly destinations will satiate the wanderlust in you. Discover the 10 most affordable countries to explore from India without straining your budget. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 1. Thailand: Renowned for its vibrant culture and friendly locals, Thailand offers diverse experiences, from clubbing and beach getaways to delectable street food and relaxing spas. Explore Bangkok for the lively city parties, Pattaya for nightlife, Chiang Rai for mountain trekking, and Koh Samui or Krabi for pristine beaches. (Image: Shutterstock)

No2. Sri Lanka: With mesmerising beaches, historical sites, and serene hill stations, Sri Lanka presents a blend of peace and chaos. Whether you seek city life in Colombo and Negombo or desire the tranquility of Nuwara Eliya and Kandy, this Indian Ocean gem has something to offer every kind of traveller.(Image: Reuters)

No 3. Bhutan: Known for its happiness index, Bhutan offers breathtaking views of Himalayan ranges, peaceful monasteries, and a unique cultural experience. Thimphu, the capital city, is a traffic-light-free haven, and the country is a treasure trove of natural wonders. (Image: Reuters)

No 4. Nepal: Experience the majestic Himalayas and lush green mountains in Nepal, which offers affordable trekking opportunities and serene Buddhist monasteries. The world's four highest peaks, including Mt. Everest, add to Nepal's charm.(Image: Reuters/Gopal Chitrakar)

No 5. Vietnam: This hidden gem in Southeast Asia offers a budget-friendly adventure with stunning landscapes, including Halong Bay, Marble Mountains, and lush paddy fields. Delight in the paradise of street food and explore vibrant floating markets. (Image: Reuters/James Pearson)

No 6. Laos: Explore the forested and mountainous beauty of Laos, boasting waterfalls, hill tribes, and colonial architecture. Biking through green forests, trekking on mountains, and discovering hidden caves are all part of the captivating experience. (Image: Reuters

No 7. Philippines: A tropical paradise with 7000 islands, the Philippines offers maroon beaches, hidden lagoons, and thrilling activities like diving and kiteboarding. Its rich culture and warm hospitality will leave you enchanted. (Image: Tourism Philippines)

No 8. Malaysia: A megadiverse country with tropical rainforests, Malaysia impresses with its mountain ranges, coastal plains, and diverse wildlife. Savor the fusion of Indian, Thai, and Malay flavors in its cuisine. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 9. Singapore: Despite its towering structures and modernity, Singapore surprises with its old heritage and cultural charm. Feast on a variety of mouthwatering cuisines at hawker centers, offering affordable and hygienic delights. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 10. Cambodia: This South East Asian gem captivates with its empire of temples, especially the grand Angkor Wat. Explore the riverfronts of Phnom Penh, relax on the beaches of Sihanoukville, and enjoy the peaceful countryside of Battambang. (Image: Reuters)