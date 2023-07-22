10 best tourist destinations in the world to visit in 2023-24: Pick your country and start planning now

SUMMARY In case you're planning to embark on an ultra luxurious holiday anywhere in the worle, but don't know where to go. Check these top 10 destinations, which could help you make an informed choice.

1 / 11

In case you were unable to take that foreign vacation that you've been putting off for a while now, worry not. There's still some time left in 2023 and then there's always 2024, for which you could start saving to indulge in a super luxurious holiday that you and your loved ones deserve to go on. But apart from money, you need to decide on a destination that you would wish to splurge your precious savings to enjoy those few days to relax, rejuvenate, party and explore unique offerings, right? USA News conducted a study recently and has come up with the 10 best holiday destinations that you could pick from to enjoy your special time. Let's take a look at the top 10 list in no particular order. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 11

1. Paris, France: The City of Lightis a perennial tourist destination, captivating visitors with iconic attractions like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. The city's unmistakable charm, reflects in its quaint cafes, trendy shopping districts, and Haussmann architecture adds to its timeless allure. What sets Paris apart is its ability to surprise and delight every visitor, making it an eternal favorite. (Image: AP)

3 / 11

2. Bora Bora, French Polynesia: Despite its modest 12-square-mile size, Bora Bora, a French Polynesian island, exudes sheer tropical beauty. Its picturesque beaches, lush jungles, and ultra luxury resorts on surrounding islets, create a paradise-like setting. The island's dormant volcano, offers a great photo opportunity and a challenging hiking experience. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 11

3. Glacier National Park, Montana, US: With its snow-capped peaks, alpine meadows and azure lakes, Glacier National Park stands as one of America's most visually stunning parks. Boasting over 700 miles of hiking trails and 13 designated camping areas. This crown jewel of Montana offers abundant outdoor activities. In winters, visitors can indulge in snowshoeing and skiing, while in summers, vacationers can enjoy a swimming in Lake McDonald and whitewater rafting on the Flathead River. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 11

4. Rome, Italy: As you step into Italy's captivating capital city, prepare to cross off several must-see landmarks from your bucket list, including the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, and the Pantheon. Visitors can explore some of Italy's greatest treasures, such as St Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, located in Vatican City. To escape the tourist crowds, take a twilight stroll along the charming cobblestone streets of Trastevere or savour local delicacies like pistachio gelato at Mercato Centrale Roma. (Image: Joseph Barbosa)

6 / 11

5. Swiss Alps, Switzerland: Enchanting snow-covered mountains, charming towns, and flower-strewn meadows make the Swiss Alps a year-round fairy tale destination. Winter beckons with world-class skiing and ski delights in exclusive locales like St Moritz and the picturesque Zermatt, home to the craggy Matterhorn. In the warm months, visitors can hike through the verdant valleys of Swiss National Park or partake in lively festivals of the foothill city of Montreux. A visit to Jungfrau Region is a must to experience the idyllic mountain villages of Grindelwald and Murren. (Image: CNBCTV18.com)

7 / 11

6. Maui, Hawaii, USA: Maui, a Hawaiian island unlike any other tropical destination, offers a myriad of experiences. Drive along the captivating Road to Hana, witness the lush coastline from a helicopter, snorkel with sea turtles, or unwind on white or black sand beaches is somethingh you will enjoy in this offbeat destination. Don't miss the surreal sunrises at Haleakala National Park, home to one of the world's largest dormant volcanic craters. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 11

7. London, England: London, boasts of buzzing neighborhoods that blend historical landmarks with modern-day attractions. Thus, offering tourists with endless possibilities to explore the many attractions in the city. First-time visitors should try a tour, where they can visit top spots like the Tate Modern art institution, Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, Borough Market, and the British Museum. A classic afternoon tea or a visit to a local pub for a traditional Sunday roast provides an authentic taste of London's charm. (Image: AP)

9 / 11

8. Maldives: The Maldives is an outstanding vacation spot in the Indian Ocean, located southwest of India. It offers a dreamy tropical retreat, with white sandy beaches, and amazing resorts that mix with crystal clear blue waters comprising over 1,000 islands. This once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination allows travelers to fill their days with beach trips, spa treatments, and thrilling snorkeling or scuba diving excursions. (Image: William D'Souza)

10 / 11

9. Turks and Caicos Islands: Located to the North of the Dominican Republic, this exquisite collection of approximately 100 islands and cays known as Turks and Caicosis a Caribbean wonder, popular among honeymooners. It boasts ofsparkling white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and nearly 350 miles of vibrant coral reef. For an unforgettable experience, lounging on Grace Bay Beach on Providenciales is a must. Those seeking a more active getaway can partake in snorkeling, scuba diving, and horse riding along the captivating coast. (Image: Reuters)

11 / 11

10. Tokyo, Japan: Entering Japan's frenetic capital Tokyo, is an extraordinary experience. The city's bustling streets and flashing neon signs create an electric energy, and an abundance of top attractions. Food enthusiasts will delight in Tokyo's fresh sushi and hearty ramen, with the city boasting more Michelin-starred restaurants than any other place in the world. Shopaholics can indulge in must-have designer products. (Image: Reuters)