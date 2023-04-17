SUMMARY Visiting Bannerghatta National Park and walking on the tiger trails is an unforgettable experience. It's a chance to connect with nature and witness the beauty of the animal kingdom up close.

Bannerghatta National Park, located in the southern state of Karnataka, India, is a renowned wildlife sanctuary that attracts visitors from all over the world. The park, spread over an area of 104.27 sq km, is home to several exotic species of flora and fauna, including tigers, lions, leopards, elephants, and Indian gaurs, making it an ideal destination for wildlife enthusiasts. If you're planning a trip to Bannerghatta National Park, exploring the tiger trails is a must-do activity. Here's everything you need to know before embarking on your journey. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Bannerghatta National Park is situated about 22 km from Bangalore City, and you can reach it via private transport, public buses, or cabs. If you're travelling by public transport, the nearest bus stop is the Bannerghatta Biological Park bus stop.

Things to Keep in Mind Before you set out on your tiger trail adventure | 1. Dress Appropriately | Since you'll be out in the wild, it's essential to dress appropriately. Wear light, comfortable clothing and avoid bright colours that may scare away the animals. Don't forget to wear comfortable shoes as well.

2. Follow the Rules | While on the tiger trail, it's important to follow the rules set by the park authorities. Keep a safe distance from the animals, don't litter, and don't feed the animals.

3. Hire a Guide | If you're not familiar with the park, it's a good idea to hire a guide. A guide will not only help you navigate the trails but also provide you with insights into the flora and fauna of the park. (Image: Reuters)

What to Expect | Walking on the tiger trails is an exhilarating experience that offers a glimpse into the lives of these magnificent beasts. You'll get to witness them in their natural habitat, stalking their prey, or lounging in the sun. (Image: Shutterstock)

The trails are well-marked, and you'll come across several signages that provide information about the animals and plants in the area. If you're lucky, you may also spot other exotic wildlife species like leopards, elephants, and Indian gaurs.

Final Thoughts | Visiting Bannerghatta National Park and walking on the tiger trails is an unforgettable experience. It's a chance to connect with nature and witness the beauty of the animal kingdom up close. However, it's important to remember that these animals are wild and should be treated with respect. Follow the rules, keep a safe distance, and enjoy the adventure! (Image: Shutterstock)