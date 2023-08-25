This eerie doll island in Mexico is attracting tourists from across the globe: Will you dare visit it?

1 / 6

We're sure you’ve heard of haunted places across the globe. But, did you know that there’s a "haunted" doll island in Mexico? Revered across the globe for its spooky inhabitants, a short trip via the Xochimilco canal in the south of Mexico City takes you to La Isla De Las Muñecas, popularly known as the Island of Dolls. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

The island has no electricity or running water. Concrete constructions are forbidden. Buildings, if any, are made of wood. And no surprise, humans do not live here, not since 2001 at least. If you do visit the island, you’ll be greeted by thousands of dolls; 4,000 to be precise. They hang from trees, ceilings, and even boats moored on the shore. Interestingly, the dolls are in varied forms of disfigurement. Some are mutilated, others disfigured, many missing an eye, an arm, or a leg, and almost all of them are covered in mud. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

So, how did the island of dolls come into existence? According to local folklore, a little girl fell into the water from a chinampa (a floating garden) in 1950. A local man named Don Julián Santana jumped in to save the child, but she died from drowning. Although no official reports exist about the death, Santana marked the spot where the child allegedly drowned with a white crucifix. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

Soon after the incident, Santana began seeing shadows and hearing cries. Some locals say that a doll, allegedly belonging to the deceased child, floated ashore. In a bid to protect himself, Santana hung this doll to ward away the spirit of the child. Soon, he began collecting more dolls and hanging them all around the island and the chinampas. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

Santana believed the appearance of unwanted, broken toys would scare away evil spirits, including the spirit of the little girl. The first doll in his collection was one that wore a straw hat decorated with sunflowers. Interestingly, none of the dolls have names; except one: Agustinita who the locals believe performs miracles. After 50 years of collecting and hanging dolls on the island, Santana died of a heart attack in April 2001 in the exact spot where the little girl was believed to have drowned. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

