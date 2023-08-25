CNBC TV18
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

homephotos Newstravel Newsdestinations NewsThis eerie doll island in Mexico is attracting tourists from across the globe: Will you dare visit it?

This eerie doll island in Mexico is attracting tourists from across the globe: Will you dare visit it?

SUMMARY

Haunted spots intrigue all sorts of travellers, so it’s no surprise that an isolated island in Mexico that has around 4,000 dolls is all the rage. Read on to know more about this errie Dolls Island.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Aug 25, 2023 6:43:39 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
This eerie doll island in Mexico is attracting tourists from across the globe: Will you dare visit it?
CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6

We're sure you’ve heard of haunted places across the globe. But, did you know that there’s a "haunted" doll island in Mexico? Revered across the globe for its spooky inhabitants, a short trip via the Xochimilco canal in the south of Mexico City takes you to La Isla De Las Muñecas, popularly known as the Island of Dolls. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6

The island has no electricity or running water. Concrete constructions are forbidden. Buildings, if any, are made of wood. And no surprise, humans do not live here, not since 2001 at least. If you do visit the island, you’ll be greeted by thousands of dolls; 4,000 to be precise. They hang from trees, ceilings, and even boats moored on the shore. Interestingly, the dolls are in varied forms of disfigurement. Some are mutilated, others disfigured, many missing an eye, an arm, or a leg, and almost all of them are covered in mud. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6

So, how did the island of dolls come into existence? According to local folklore, a little girl fell into the water from a chinampa (a floating garden) in 1950. A local man named Don Julián Santana jumped in to save the child, but she died from drowning. Although no official reports exist about the death, Santana marked the spot where the child allegedly drowned with a white crucifix. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 6

Soon after the incident, Santana began seeing shadows and hearing cries. Some locals say that a doll, allegedly belonging to the deceased child, floated ashore. In a bid to protect himself, Santana hung this doll to ward away the spirit of the child. Soon, he began collecting more dolls and hanging them all around the island and the chinampas. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 6

Santana believed the appearance of unwanted, broken toys would scare away evil spirits, including the spirit of the little girl. The first doll in his collection was one that wore a  straw hat decorated with sunflowers. Interestingly, none of the dolls have names; except one:  Agustinita who the locals believe performs miracles. After 50 years of collecting and hanging dolls on the island, Santana died of a heart attack in April 2001 in the exact spot where the little girl was believed to have drowned. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 6

Although eerie and spooky in appearance, Isla de las Muñecas is a hit with tourists who want to get up close and personal with the dolls. Many visitors bring dolls to the island as an offering and hang them up as a tribute to Santana and the little girl. Strangely enough, locals claim that the dolls come to life at night while certain visitors allege the dolls change positions and even whisper phrases at night. Do you want to visit the Island of Dolls? You can by taking any of the ferries along this route as they all stop at this spooky site. (Image: isladelasmunecas.com)

X