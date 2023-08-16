Thinking of visiting Turkmenistan? Here’s some must-visit places you should consider!

SUMMARY Turkmenistan is a hidden-gem that opened its doors to travellers in March 2023. From stunning landscapes to historical ruins to warm people, Turkmenistan has a lot to offer. We've compiled a list of must-visit places in this Central Asian country.

After being closed off from the world for years, Turkmenistan opened its doors to tourists in March 2023. The beautiful country is home to friendly citizens and lots of archaeological sites. Although it has a fairly strict visa policy, you can obtain an e-visa to Turkmenistan through an authorised travel agent. Akbar Travels in India has shared that the processing time for a tourist e-visa is about 10-12 days, which enables a visitor to stay in the country for 20 days. The visa costs Rs 4,600 per person. Let’s look at some tourist hotspots that you should visit if you’re planning to visit Turkmenistan. (Image: Reuters)

Darvaza Gas Crater: Nestled within the scorching expanse of the Karakum desert lies the Darvaza Gas Crater, colloquially referred to as ‘The Gates of Hell’. It has been ablaze for over 50 years, casting its fiery glow across the desert landscape. This colossal crater spans approximately 230 feet in width and boasts a depth of around 70 metres. The intense heat emanating from the crater's depths can cause temperatures to soar above one thousand degrees Celsius in the vicinity. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ashgabat: White marble buildings bordered by empty wide boulevards adorn the capital city of Turkmenistan. The Lonely Planet describes Ashgabat as a cross between Las Vegas and Pyongyang. This fascinating city also houses the Earthquake Museum, a must-visit in Turkmenistan. Other places to visit here include Independence Square, Arch of Neutrality, and Altyn Asyr Bazaar. (Image: Reuters)

Ancient Merv: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Merv is among the oldest and best-preserved cities along the Silk Route in Central Asia. The remains in Merv span 4,000 years of history. According to historians, Merv was the biggest city in the world at one point. It boasts ancient monuments, medieval fortresses, and archaeological wonders. (Image: Shutterstock)

Turkmenistan Independence Monument: Covering an area of over 80,000 m², the independence monument is located in the middle of a landscaped park and houses numerous water fountains and pools. The monument also showcases 27 statues of Turkmen heroes as the centrepiece with a golden statue of Niyazov (Turkmenistan’s former dictator) standing in front of a dome with a tower-like minaret rising from its top. The tower is adorned with gold and you can observe the surroundings from the top. (Image: Shutterstock)

Yangykala Canyon: A hidden gem in Turkmenistan, the Yangykala Canyon contains several colourful canyons and formations that stretch 15 miles across the desert to the Garabogazköl Basin. This canyon was once underwater millions of years ago. Yangykala Canyon is sometimes referred to as ‘The Grand Canyon of Central Asia’. You can take a day trip to this site, however, do note that the area has poor infrastructure and services. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gypjak Mosque: One of the most stunning buildings in Turkmenistan, the Gypjak Mosque is the largest mosque in Central Asia with a capacity of 20,000 people. This mosque is only used on special occasions, so you can freely visit the structure without disturbing worship. The outside of the mosque is made of white marble with a massive gold-covered domed roof and gold-accented minarets. The central dome is intricately tiled with gold and blue mosaic. (Image: Shutterstock)

