Dark tourism: These 10 historical destinations will give you the chills

SUMMARY Note: This article includes sensitive material. Viewer discretion is advised. For those with a taste for macabre and curiosity for the darkest moments in humanity, these dark tourism destinations offer a haunting and educational experience that transcends conventional travel. Read on to know more.

Tired of going on beach vacations? You may not be the only one who feels this way. Many travellers are looking to opt for a surreal experience and are ditching traditionally popular holiday hotspots. The latest trend is dark tourism, where travellers want to get a spine-chilling experience of places that have witnessed catastrophes and massacres. (Image: Reuters)

Welcome to the realm of "Thanatourism" or dark tourism, where people seek to visit places associated with death and tragedy. From Gettysburg to the Tower of London, these unusual destinations with a gory past have captured the curiosity of travellers, and the trend has soared since the release of the hit Netflix series "Dark Tourist". Let's take a look at 10 such destinations. (Image: Reuters)

Pripyat's Deserted Amusement Park, Kyiv, Ukraine: The iconic sight of Pripyat's deserted amusement park stands as a haunting reminder of tragic loss and a warning of the grave mistakes humanity can make. The eerily empty amusement rides, once destined to echo with laughter of children, now symbolize the haunting aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. (Image: Reuters)

Ground Zero, New York, US: Although it's more like a pilgrim site, where family and friends of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre pay their respects , it remains one of the most horrifying acts of the 21st century. The demolition of the Twin Towers resulted in significant shifts across the globe, leaving a lasting impact on history. (Image: Reuters)

Murambi Genocide Memorial, Rwanda: At the Murambi Genocide Memorial in Rwanda, the chilling memories of the Rwandan Civil War linger. This site is one of six national memorials dedicated to the Tutsi population who lost their lives during the genocide. (Image: Reuters)

Hiroshima, Japan: On August 6, 1945, the world witnessed the devastating effects of the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. The horrific incident claimed the lives of 80,000 people instantly and left 70 percent of the city's structures in ruins, with thousands more succumbing to injuries and radiation exposure in the weeks that followed. (Image: Reuters)

KGB headquarters and jail: The KGB's headquarters and the associated jail stand as symbols of dread and terror. The KGB was the main security agency for the Soviet Union from 13 March 1954 until 3 December 1991. From 1954 to 1991, this forbidding facility housed inmates, with Jewish militants being the majority among those held captive and tortured to death. (Image: Reuters)

Auschwitz concentration camps, Poland: Auschwitz, the infamous concentration camp in history, opened in 1940 and became synonymous with the horrific persecution and death of Jews by the Nazis. Sround 1.5 million lives were lost in this dark chapter of human history. (Image: Reuters)

Alnwick's Poison Garden, England: Venture into Alnwick's Poison Garden, home to over one hundred poisonous and addictive plants. Only those on guided tours can enter this lethal garden, housing some of the world's most dangerous flora. (Image: Reuters)

Hamburg's St Nicholas Church: Hamburg's St. Nicholas Church stands as a solemn testament to the devastation of World War II. Bombed nearly to oblivion in July 1943, the only thing that remains of the Church is its towering spire, which serves as a haunting reminder of the war's impact. (Image: Reuters)

Comuna 13, Medellin, Colombia: Once ranked among the world's most crime-ridden cities, Medellin was ruled by the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. The Comuna 13 neighborhood was a hotbed for illegal activities, but today it offers a glimpse into its turbulent past. (Image: Reuters)

