The elegance of the Royal Bengal tiger and where you to spot them in India

SUMMARY Wildlife enthusiats get a journey into the heart of untamed beauty in India's protected national parks and tiger reserves, which offer an up-close encounter with the magnificent Royal Bengal tigers. Let's take a look at the tiger reserves and national parks in India, where these big cats are thriving.

The majestic tiger, which is the fierce and perilous captivating symbol of the wild is something every wildlife enthusiast wishes to watch in the wild. With a global population of mere 3,890, these magnificent creatures capture the hearts of nature enthusiasts across the world. If you are a lover of the wildlife, here's your chance to discover the places where you can get a glimpse of these beautiful felines, but that is only if you are lucky. As these shy animals are a sight only for those who get lucky enough to spot them. Let's take a look at the tiger reserves and national parks in India, where these big cats are thriving. (Image: Subhadeep Bhattacharjee).

Bandhavgarh National Park: Journey to Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh National Park for a secure and captivating wildlife experience. This sanctuary boasts an unparalleled concentration of tigers, with over fifty of these majestic felines roaming its central 100 sq km. Although the white tiger no longer graces the park, it remains forever known as the "home of the white tiger," recalling the time in 1951 when the last wild white tiger was captured by Maharaja Martand Singh of Rewa. (Image: Reuters)

Jim Corbett National Park: Nestled in Uttarakhand, Jim Corbett National Park holds a special place in history as India's first national park and the birthplace of the country's iconic Project Tiger conservation initiative. Safaris within this lush terrain offer a thrilling experience, though sightings can prove challenging amidst dense grass and trees. For a truly unforgettable adventure, spend a night at one of the few government-run lodges, waking up to the untamed wonders of the forest's landscape. (Image: Shutterstock)

Periyar Tiger Reserve: In Kerala's Thekkady lies the celebrated Periyar Tiger Reserve, a haven safeguarding both tigers and elephants. This reserve is nestled high in the South Western Ghats and spans over 777 sq km, showcasing breathtaking scenery and abundant wildlife. Approximately 35 Bengal tigers roam freely in their natural habitat, accompanied by a diverse array of animals unique to this part of the country. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ranthambore National Park: Spanning 1,334 sq km, Ranthambore National Park reigns as one of India's largest and national parks. Once a hunting ground of the Maharajas of Jaipur, it gained fame during Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's visit in the 1960s. Since 1973, when a ban on hunting was enforced, Ranthambore transformed into a premier tiger reserve, boasting a thriving population of these majestic cats. (Image: Shutterstock)

Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Established in 1974 in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, Bandipur Tiger Reserve embraces the second-largest tiger population in India. Home not only to tigers but sloth bears, Indian elephants, gaurs, Indian rock pythons, jackals, and four-horned antelopes, this reserve offers a diverse tapestry of wildlife. (Image: Shutterstock)

Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve: India's largest tiger reserve, the Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve, sprawls across an expansive 3,728 square km. Established in 1983, this reserve is renowned for its rich wildlife, sacred sites, and natural watering holes. Bengal Tigers, sloth bears, and Indian leopards are among the captivating creatures that roam this wild expanse. (Image: Shutterstock)

Sunderban National Park: Located 110 kilometres from Kolkata, the Sunderban National Park stands as a biosphere reserve, national park, and tiger reserve. The world's largest mangrove ecosystem and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sunderban is home to an incredible variety of animals, including the Royal Bengal Tiger. (Image: Reuters)

Manas National Park: Assam's Manas National Park showcases its exceptional biodiversity as a Biosphere Reserve, Project Tiger Reserve, and Elephant Reserve. Within its borders thrive Indian one-horned Rhinoceros, Asiatic Elephants, Indian Tigers, clouded leopards, Hoolock Gibbons, and an array of other captivating fauna. (Image: Reuters)

Kaziranga National Park: This place presents a unique opportunity for wild animals like Bengal tigers and Indian leopards to thrive freely, making it one of the only places worldwide where such sightings occur outside of Africa. With a dense population of tigers (1 per 5 sq km) and rare gems like the Golden tiger occasionally spotted, Kaziranga stands as a treasure trove for wildlife enthusiasts. (Image: Reuters)