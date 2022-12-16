Top 7 offbeat winter getaways in India every snow lover must visit

SUMMARY A bed of snow, powder white cotton candy dropping from the heavens above and the harmony of watching the whole world enveloped in a misty white wrap. While you cuddle in your cozy furriers, sip on some molten hot chocolate and snuggle into your woollen blanket, watching floating ice flakes dancing in the icy winds – it’s almost like heaven just opened up right in front of you. If you are dreaming of a similar snowy retreat, here’s a list of 7 jaw-dropping winter wonderlands that we have curated for you, that would make for the most exhilarating winter getaways.

1 / 7

Naggar, Himachal Pradesh | On the banks of river Beas at an altitude of 1800 meters, lies the quaint town called Naggar. The beautiful village of Naggar is a scenic getaway throughout the year, but coming December this too turns into a powder-white dreamland. As the temperature drops, the winds turn misty and you can see the village laden with a bed of ice white. Experience the snowy landscapes while sitting in your cozy winter cottage. For those who love adrenalin-filled winter breaks – Naggar has a lot in store for you. You could try out zorbing and could also ride the cable car to watch the beautiful white scapes from above. Additionally, you could try out the tube or go paragliding. The medieval castle of Naggar dating back to 1460 AD looks is also a visual delight. For those with spiritual yearning – there is a beautiful Buddhist monastery – Dagpo Shedrupling, that also offers the most postcard-worthy views of this quaint little town. (Image: Upasana Kochhar Khosla)

2 / 7

Zuluk, Sikkim | Located at an altitude of 9400 feet, very close to the Chinese border, in the Pakyong district of Sikkim lies a small village called Zuluk. This would surely count as the North Eastern Winter Paradise. If you are looking for an escape from city life and a place where you can allow life to slow down, this is the place for you. Snooze a bit, reboot a bit- and create some magical moments with your folks or your lover in these incredibly beautiful surroundings and vivid landscapes. Surrounded by wild forests, Zuluk (also called Jhuluk) is admirable for the beauty it turns into during the peak winter months. These picture-perfect landscapes would surely be a treasure for life. The Thambi viewpoint is a place which offers the most surreal glimpses of Mt Kanchanjunga. If you are lucky you could catch sights of the Himalayan bear, Red panda, the Blood Pheasant and the Himalayan Monal to name a few exotic species. (Image: Upasana Kochhar Khosla)

3 / 7

Auli, Uttrakhand | Those icy slopes, snow-laden meadows, gorgeous skiing resorts, and a panoramic view of the Himalayas in a sheet of bright white. How calming and Godly is this view? Feels like you are walking into a dreamy fairyland. Snowfall usually graces the land of Auli in December and the valley stays magically white till March. With the temperature varying between 15 degrees to -20 degrees, this is the perfect place for a winter vacation. For snow lovers, there’s a host of activities that the beautiful snow fields of Auli offer-like skiing, snow biking, snowboarding, ice skating and sledging to name a few. Ski stretches ranging between 400 m to 5 km – offering something for a novice as well as for an expert. Come prepared with your quilted jackets and warm boots and don’t forget to savour the wholesome winter food of Uttarakhand. The delectable Garhwali cuisine is sure to add flavour to Auli’s winter wonderland charm. (Image: Upasana Kochhar Khosla)

4 / 7

Tawang, Arunachal| Unknown to many, a small town in Arunachal, lies north of the Tawang Chu river. The mighty hills, jaw-dropping landscapes, ethereal valleys, trickling waterfalls, mystic architecture, glacial lakes, and glorious monasteries – this town is filled with such captivating views and is a complete dream come true around 16 km south line of control with China. One would require an Inner line permit to enter the state as per the protocol. Those looking for a relaxing getaway can connect to their spiritual side here. Tawang is home to one of the largest Buddhist monasteries. Taksang Gompa is a beautiful pilgrimage site for those who are in the mood for some soul searching. (Image: Upasana Kochhar Khosla)

5 / 7

Lava, West Bengal | Another offbeat paradise that has to make it to your bucket list this winter season. At an altitude of 7200 feet, covered with lush snow trees, you can get the most spectacular views of Mt. Kanchenjunga. This is perhaps the only place in West Bengal where you can catch some snow, typically in the months of December- January. This is an untouched haven, not yet discovered by the touristy swarms. This little virgin hilly hamlet promises to charm you with its peaceful, calm and quaint vibes. A day trip to Lava from Darjeeling could also be a good idea and would surely add the most fascinating moments to your trip giving you a glimpse of what heaven looks like. This is truly a gem – where you can experience the snow-clad landscapes of West Bengal in its unmatched glory. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 7

Patnitop, Kashmir | This is a place of Exceptional beauty. Nestled on the hilltop, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir is located at a height of more than 6500 feet. Experience a chilly winter, far away from the realities of your city life. The name is derived from “Patan da talab”- which means “Pond of the Princess”- which was named after a pond in the meadows during British times. This was the pond where the princesses had their baths. The tranquil meadows and beautiful treks will leave you awestruck. Pamper yourself with the natural hot spring bath, and enjoy the surreal trek ways, and the beautiful parks. The Sanasar Lake makes for a delightful picnic spot offering the most scenic sights. (Image: Upasana Kochhar Khosla)

7 / 7

Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh | The small town of Narkanda is now turning into a favourite skiing destination. Snow-capped mountain views, and narrow hilly roads lined with pines – this is a beautiful spot to experience the calm of mountain life. An hour’s drive from here takes you to Shimla which has its own classic winter charm. The old colonial architecture and heritage buildings covered in snow are breathtaking sights. The walkways filled with 3-4 feet of snow make this an unreal but beautiful experience. Carry your snow boots as you walk through these icy frozen streets almost feeling like you have been teleported to the streets of London. (Image: Upasana Kochhar Khosla)