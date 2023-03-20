Breaking News
UBS to buy Credit Suisse
Stunning pics of 1.5 million tulips of 68 varieties on display in Kashmir's tulip gardens

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 20, 2023 9:41:40 AM IST (Published)

Spread across 52 hectares on the foothills of picturesque Zabarwan mountains and located on the banks of the Dal Lake, Srinagar's Tulip Garden is the largest in Asia.

Asia's largest tulip garden, the Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden in Kashmir  ensconced between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills opened for the public on March 19. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the opening ceremony said that about 68 varieties of tulips will bloom in the garden this year. (Image: PTI)

Besides 1.5 million tulip of various colours and hues, the garden, also known as Siraj Bagh, has other spring flowers, such as hyacinths, daffodils, muscari and cyclamens, on display, said Inam-ul-Rehman, in-charge of the garden. (Image: PTI)

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Sunday opened the Tulip Garden in Srinagar for public, who will be allowed access to it from Monday onwards. Spread over 52 hectares of picturesque land on the foothills of Zabarwan mountains and located by the banks of the Dal Lake, Srinagar's Tulip Garden is the largest tulip garden in Asia. At present, there are 15 lakh tulips in the garden of numerous varieties and colours those present a mesmerising view. (Image: PTI)

Formerly known as Siraj Bagh, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was opened in 2008 by then chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad. Azad had conceived the idea to bridge the lean tourist arrival period between the winter and summer seasons in the Valley. (Image: PTI)

"Every year we expand this garden and new varieties are displayed here. This year, we have extended the fountain channel," Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said. When the garden blooms fully, there will be a rainbow of tulips, he added. (Image: PTI)

Expressing a hope that this year’s visitor footfall surpasses last year's numbers, Sinha said a new tulip garden will be opened in April in Sanasar area of the Jammu region in which 2.75 lakh tulips of 25 varieties will bloom. (Image: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha/Twitter)

