Spend the winter in Canberra and indulge in these 5 exquisite activities

SUMMARY

1 / 6

Winter in Canberra is a captivating season that offers an array of exciting activities for tourists seeking a unique holiday experience. From embracing the great outdoors to indulging in cozy and delicious treats, the Australian capital has something to offer everyone. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast, a foodie, or simply in search of a delightful escape, Canberra has got you covered. So, bundle up and get ready to explore various kinds of winter wonders. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 6

1. Discover the great outdoors: Despite the cooler temperatures, Canberra's natural beauty remains ever enchanting. Lace up your boots and embark on breathtaking hiking trails, such as the Mount Ainslie Summit Walk (just 10 minutes from the city centre), where you'll be rewarded with panoramic views of the cityscape against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains or if you’re feeling more adventurist, you can head out to Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve or Namadgi National Park for a full days hike, or further! For a more leisurely experience, explore the Australian National Botanic Gardens, a mesmerizing paradise in the city boasting stunning flora and fauna. (Image: VisitCanberra)

3 / 6

2. Cosy up with Canberra's charm: When the chilly weather beckons you indoors, Canberra has an abundance of cozy activities to keep you warm. Spend an afternoon at one of the city's charming cafes, enjoying a steaming cup of locally roasted coffee while immersing yourself in a captivating novel. Explore the quaint boutiques and antique stores of Old Bus Depot Markets or indulge in a relaxing spa day to rejuvenate your senses. (Image: VisitCanberra)

4 / 6

3. Truffle indulgence: Canberra is renowned for its culinary delights, and this is the perfect time to savor the region's most coveted treasure—truffles! Explore the local truffle scene with a visit to one of the many restaurants that offer delectable truffle-infused dishes, ranging from mouth watering pastas to indulgent desserts. Let your taste buds rejoice as you immerse yourself in the rich, earthy flavors of this delicacy. Or, if you’re after that authentic paddock-to-plate experience, why not take part in a truffle hunt and degustation at The Truffle Farm or Pialligo Truffles. (Image: VisitCanberra)

5 / 6

4. Kid-friendly adventures: If you're traveling with the family, Canberra offers an array of engaging activities to keep the little ones entertained. From interactive museum exhibits to outdoor ice-skating, the capital becomes a winter wonderland for kids of all ages. If you feel like heading indoors, explore Questacon, the National Science and Technology Centre, where children can participate in hands-on experiments and learn while having a blast. (Image: VisitCanberra)

6 / 6