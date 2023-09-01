12 destinations in India to relax and rejuvenate on a short holiday in September 2023

1 / 14

With the monsoon season trickling away as September sets in, the tourism industry anticipates a wave of travellers to set foot on their shores ahead of the start of the broader tourist season in India -- primarily the period from October to March – post which the summer season begins. In 2023, India beckons travellers with multiple tourist hotspots that promise enchanting experiences in the month of September.

2 / 14

While there are destinations that are good to visit all round the year, there are some tourist hubs that are active more in September, given that the tourism sector wants to capitalise until the end of the month to attract more travellers who embark on their journeys from October onwards. Let's take a look at 12 popular destinations, CNBC-TV has complied from travel portals such as Makemytrip, Thomas Cook India and Incredible India. Here's the list in no particular order. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 14

1. Kovalam: Nestled along the scenic Arabian Sea coast, Kovalam is a serene coastal town often referred to as the 'Paradise of the South.' It boasts swaying palm trees and a tranquil ambiance, making it a picturesque seaside destination. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 14

2. Mahabaleshwar: The perfect hill station retreat from Mumbai, Mahabaleshwar captivates with its mesmerizing waterfalls, ancient forts, historic temples, and lush strawberry plantations. (Image: Shutterstock)

5 / 14

3. Srinagar: Often referred to as Jahangir's "heaven on earth," Srinagar offers a breathtaking landscape featuring the picturesque Dal Lake, majestic mountain vistas, enchanting Mughal gardens, and sprawling orchards. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 14

4. Leh: Nestled at an elevation of 11,500 feet, Leh is a dream come true for travel enthusiasts, boasting iconic monasteries and captivating landscapes that will leave you spellbound. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 14

5. Pondicherry: This captivating coastal town, officially known as Puducherry since 2006, was once India's largest French colony, and it continues to charm visitors with its unique allure. (Image: Shutterstock)

8 / 14

6. Gulmarg: Nestled 2,650 meters above sea level, Gulmarg, also known as the "Meadow of Flowers," is the jewel of Jammu & Kashmir and boasts the world's highest golf course. (Image: PTI/S Irfan)

9 / 14

7. Puri: Located just two hours from Bhubaneshwar, Puri is a serene coastal temple town along the Bay of Bengal in Odisha, offering proximity to attractions like the Konark Temple and Dhabaleswar Temple. (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 14

8. Goa: Renowned as India's ultimate party destination, Goa lures travelers with its bohemian beaches, historic churches, impressive forts, and vibrant nightlife. (Image: Shutterstock)

11 / 14

9. Amritsar: Home to the iconic Golden Temple, Amritsar, affectionately known as Ambarsar, captivates with its colorful markets, delectable street food, bustling shopping districts, and rich historical landmarks. (Image: PTI)

12 / 14

10. Rishikesh: Known as the "Yoga Capital of the World," Rishikesh is a tranquil Himalayan town situated on the banks of the sacred River Ganges. It's famous for its ancient temples, bohemian cafes, and thrilling adventure sports. (Image: Reuters)

13 / 14

11. Havelock Island: Also referred to as Swaraj Island, Havelock Island is part of the Ritchie's Archipelago in the Andamans. Nature enthusiasts are drawn to its pristine white sand beaches and captivating coral reefs, making it a paradise for explorers. (Image: Shutterstock)

14 / 14