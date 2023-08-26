Scary places on Earth that most people would dare not visit

1 / 10

There's nothing quite like a captivating ghost story, and our world is teeming with them. Even if you're not particularly drawn to the supernatural, some of these eerie locales are worth a visit, whether for their stunning architectural beauty, breathtaking geographical settings, or enthralling historical narratives. Below, we present to you a collection of the top ten most haunted places across the globe that are worth exploring any time of the year.

Raynham Hall - Norfolk in England | Raynham Hall, an English countryside manor, boasts both charm and a shadowy history. Among its spectres is the enigmatic "Brown Lady," rumoured to be the apparition of Lady Dorothy Walpole. This spectral figure was famously captured in a photograph featured in the December 1936 edition of Country Life magazine. The manor opens its doors to visitors on designated "Open Days" scattered throughout the year. (Image: John Fielding/Wikimedia commons)

Bhangarh Fort - India | The tale of Bhangarh Fort has earned it a spot among the world's most haunted sites. Situated in Rajasthan's Alwar district, this fort is steeped in ghostly legends. The fort is off-limits at night due to its haunting reputation. According to local folklore, the tantrik Singhia sought to ensnare Princess Ratnavatil's heart using dark magic. Learning of his sinister intentions, the princess ordered his demise. In his final moments, the tantric cursed the village's inhabitants to perish and the village's homes to remain roofless. Even today, any roof constructed eventually collapses. Are you prepared for a journey to Bhangarh? (Image: Shutterstock)

Port Arthur - Tasmania, Australia | Port Arthur Historic Site in Tasmania, Australia, is renowned for its haunted history, marked by countless accounts of paranormal occurrences over the years. Given its unsettling past as a 19th-century penal colony, where prisoners endured solitary confinement, gruelling labour, physical abuse, psychological torment, and mandatory church services, it's no wonder the site is steeped in eerie energy. Many restless souls are likely unable to find solace after enduring such horrors. (Image: Reuters)

Edinburgh Castle - Scotland | One of Scotland's most prominent attractions, Edinburgh Castle, holds the distinction of being one of its most haunted sites. With segments dating back over 900 years, this historic fortress has witnessed the appearances of colonial prisoners from the American Revolutionary War, French captives from the Seven Years War, and even a phantom dog that roams the castle's canine cemetery. (Image: Reuters)

The Stanley Hotel - Estes Park, Colorado | Elegantly designed in the Georgian style, the Stanley Hotel has beckoned travellers to Estes Park since its establishment in 1909. Beyond its architectural splendour and renowned whiskey bar, the hotel gained fame for inspiring Stephen King's creation of the fictional Overlook Hotel in "The Shining." This association with the eerie is bolstered by numerous reports of ghost sightings and mysterious piano melodies. Embracing its reputation, the Stanley Hotel offers nightly ghost tours and consultations with the in-house psychic, Madame Vera. (Image: The Stanley Hotel)

Fern Hill Hotel - India | Fern Hill Hotel in India gained infamy for its chilling tales during the filming of the Bollywood horror thriller "Raaz." One night, choreographer Saroj Khan and her crew awoke to the sounds of furniture rearrangement on the hotel's non-existent first floor. Attempts to contact the reception were futile due to a dead telephone line. The following morning, the receptionist revealed that the hotel had no first floor. This incident is just one among many that led to the hotel's eventual closure. Such real-life accounts have cemented the hotel's reputation as one of the world's genuinely haunted places. (Image: John Fielding/Wikimedia commons)

The Queen Mary - Long Beach, California | Once a grand ocean liner that traversed the seas for three decades, the Queen Mary now finds her permanent home in Long Beach, drawing visitors as a tourist attraction. The ship's history includes at least 49 recorded deaths, lending credence to its reputation as a haunted vessel. (Image: Reuters)

St George's Church - Czech Republic | The abandoned 14th century St George’s Church, constructed in 1352, carries a storied past. Fires ravaged the building multiple times, leading to partial roof collapses during a funeral service in 1968. This event triggered rumours of hauntings, causing the congregation to shun the church. This rejection led to theft and vandalism, until 2012 when an art student from the University of West Bohemia conceived a creative solution: placing 30 ghost sculptures, heads bowed, in the pews. Now known as the "Ghost Church," the site opens to the public on Saturdays, attracting tourists seeking photographs and moments of contemplation among the unmoving spectres. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

