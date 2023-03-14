Ramadan travel guide: Top places to visit for an authentic Ramadan experience in India

SUMMARY Ramadan is a significant month in the Islamic calendar, marked by fasting and prayer. In India, the month of Ramadan is observed by Muslims across the country. During this time, the streets come alive with food vendors selling traditional delicacies like haleem and biryani. Here are some of the top places to visit in India during Ramadan for an unforgettable experience.

Ramadan is a special time of the year for Muslims all over the world, and India is no exception. With a rich history of Islamic culture and heritage, India offers a unique and authentic Ramadan experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Here are some of the top places to visit in India during Ramadan for an unforgettable experience. (Image: Reuters)

Old Delhi | Old Delhi is a must-visit destination during Ramadan. The streets come alive with colourful decorations, bustling bazaars, and the aroma of delicious food. You can witness the breaking of the fast (iftar) at the Jama Masjid, one of India's largest mosques. The surrounding streets are also filled with food vendors selling traditional dishes like kebabs, biryanis, and sweets. (Image: Reuters)

Hyderabad | Hyderabad is another great destination for an authentic Ramadan experience. The city is famous for its iconic Charminar, a stunning monument built in the 16th century. During Ramadan, the area around Charminar comes alive with vibrant bazaars selling everything from clothing to jewellery. You can also enjoy the delicious Hyderabadi cuisine, which includes dishes like haleem, a savoury porridge made with meat, lentils, and spices. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Lucknow | Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is known for its rich history and culture. During Ramadan, the city comes alive with street food vendors selling traditional dishes like kebabs, biryanis, and chaat. You can also visit the iconic Bara Imambara, a stunning monument built in the 18th century. The monument is famous for its unique architecture, including the world's largest arched hall. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Kashmir | Kashmir is a stunning destination that offers a unique Ramadan experience. The valley is known for its breathtaking scenery, including snow-capped mountains, pristine lakes, and lush greenery. During Ramadan, the area around Hazratbal Shrine comes alive with food stalls selling traditional Kashmiri cuisine like rogan josh and dum aloo. You can also witness the local culture and traditions by attending the tarawih prayers at the local masjids. (Image: Reuters)

India offers a unique and authentic Ramadan experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression. From the bustling streets of Old Delhi to the stunning scenery of Kashmir, there are plenty of destinations to choose from. Whether you're a local or a visitor, be sure to explore these top destinations during Ramadan for an unforgettable experience. (Image: Reuters)