Puri is 4th most affordable tourist destination in Asia-Pacific region – check top 10

SUMMARY Despite being the lowest-priced tourist destinations, the locations have lots to offer to visitors and are nothing short of hidden gems. From bustling beaches and thrilling theme parks to spiritual sanctuaries and foodie Valhalla - here's a look at the top 10 cheapest destinations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ahead of the long weekends & holidays in the coming weeks, digital travel platform Agoda has revealed tourist destinations with the cheapest average accommodations in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for the month of April. The travel platform calculated average room rates for April based on available Agoda data on 28 March 2023. Here’s a look at the destinations with the cheapest average accommodation rates across the APAC region. (Image: Shutterstock)

Khon Kaen, Thailand | Khon Kaen tops the list of the lowest-priced tourist destinations with an average room rate of Rs 2,471. Also known as Thailand's Dinosaur City, Khon Kaen surprises visitors with its modernity, trendy coffee shops, city lakes, and bustling Ton Tann Night Market that offers a plethora of food stalls and live music. The surrounding countryside is a treasure trove of adventures, from digging for Jurassic treasures to visiting the awe-inspiring hilltop temple, Wat Tham Saeng Tham. April is a great time to visit Khon Kaen, especially from April 13-15, when the city hosts one of Thailand's biggest Songkran (Thai New Year) parties. Visitors can participate in Asia's most spectacular water festivals by visiting the Kaen Nakhon Lake and getting drenched with water balloons and super soakers. For those planning a visit, daily flights from Bangkok's two airports to Khon Kaen are usually low-cost, with one-way tickets available in April starting at less than 750 Thai Baht (Rs 14,9239). (Image: Shutterstock)

Sibu, Malaysia | Sibu is the second most affordable tourist destination with an average room rate of Rs 2800. A charming town in the state of Sarawak on the island of Borneo, Sibu offers a delightful mix of lively food scenes, rich historical and cultural heritage, and stunning natural wonders. Visitors can immerse themselves in the ancient traditions of the Tua Pek Kong Temple and discover a haven for nature lovers with numerous parks, nature reserves, and walking trails like the Bukit Lima Nature Reserve, Sibu Lake Gardens, and the Sungai Merah Heritage Walk. Foodies will love the abundance of local delicacies in Sibu, ranging from the old-style coffee shops to the bustling Sibu Night Market. Sarawak’s popular Mee Sua (fine noodles in rich herbal soup), Kampua Noodles, and the popular kompia (flat pastries often filled with meat) are a must-try for an authentic culinary experience. Sibu is a budget-friendly gem waiting to be explored, and visitors should not miss the opportunity to take home souvenirs from the vibrant Sibu Central Market. Don't miss out on experiencing the charm of Sibu for yourself! (Image: Shutterstock)

Surakarta, Indonesia | Surakarta ranks third with an average room rate of Rs 3,047. Commonly known as Solo, Surakarta has been a centre of power in Central Java for centuries. Since the transfer of the Mataram court from Yogyakarta in 1745, Solo has been known as a hub for culture and the arts. From Solonese dance and wayang puppetry to hand-crafted batik, Solo prides itself on its artistic traditions of elegance and refinement. Moreover, Solo has gained greater attention in recent years as the birthplace of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo. Visitors to Solo can enjoy a becak ride through the old city, but the city is especially attractive to traditional music aficionados. Plan your visit around one of two upcoming events worth enjoying: Solo Menari and Solo Keroncong Festival. Solo Menari is an annual event commemorating World Dance Day every 29th of April. Similarly, Solo Keroncong Festival, held on 22-23 July every year, is an event aimed to introduce, preserve, and empower the traditional folk music unique to Solo. (Image: Shutterstock)

Puri, India | Puri ranks fourth in the list with an average room rate of Rs 3,130. One of India's oldest cities, Puri is known as one of the four sacred pilgrimage sites called "Char Dhams". It attracts devotees, history enthusiasts, and explorers throughout the year, serving as an attractive base. The city showcases India's rich history through art and culture, depicted in intricate designs of mythological characters and stories on handicrafts. One cannot miss the delicious food of Puri, such as ‘Malpua’ and a decadent prawn delicacy called ‘Chungi Malai’. And, Puri's golden beach is certified as one of the cleanest beaches in India, making it an ideal destination for all. (Image: Shutterstock)

Bacolod, Philippines | Bacolod took the fifth spot on the list with an average room rate of Rs 3,871. Also known as ‘The City of Smiles’, Bacolod is famous for its culinary delights. The sweet and gentle locals know how to give their visitors a memorable food experience that will leave them grinning from ear to ear. Indulge in traditional comfort food in the Negros region and try the famous cansi soup made from the beef shank and bone marrow, topped off with the locals’ go-to souring ingredient, the batuan fruit. Or try your hand at creating a local delicacy, piaya, a flatbread filled with muscovado and local glucose syrup. Don't forget to taste the distinct smoky flavour of chicken inasal. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ninh Binh, Vietnam | Ranking at the sixth spot, the average room rate at Ninh Binh is Rs 3,871. An hour away from Hanoi, Ninh Binh is a natural wonderland that has enchanted people for thousands of years. Its impressive peaks, serene waterways, grand temples, and historic pagodas have drawn in visitors from all over the world. Since featuring in the hit movie Kong, Ninh Binh's UNESCO-protected site has garnered renewed interest from travellers. From kayaking through shimmering rivers to climbing up 500 steps to Mua Cave, Ninh Binh offers a range of experiences for nature lovers. The scenery is stunning all year round, and with Hanoi travel companies offering tours of various sizes and budgets, it's never been easier to explore this hidden gem in Vietnam. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chiba, Japan | Chiba Prefecture is the seventh most affordable tourist destination with an average room rate of Rs 5,683. Located just a short train ride from Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture has a lot to offer to tourists with diverse interests. Nature enthusiasts will love exploring the Boso Peninsula, where they can experience rugged coastlines, pristine beaches, and lush forests. Meanwhile, entertainment seekers can enjoy world-renowned theme parks like Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea, as well as bustling city centres like Chiba City with its Makuhari Seaside Park and Aeon Mall Makuhari Shintoshin shopping centre. One of the must-visit historic sites in Chiba is the stunning Narita-san Shinshouji Buddhist temple complex located in Narita City. Dating back to the 10th century, it boasts beautiful architecture, intricate carvings, and stunning gardens. After a long day of sightseeing and indulging in local cuisine, visitors can relax and unwind at one of Chiba's many hot springs. Whether you're interested in natural beauty, cultural heritage, thrilling attractions, or delicious cuisine, Chiba Prefecture is a must-visit destination for any traveller in Japan. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gwangju, South Korea | Gwangju is the eighth most affordable tourist destination with an average room rate of Rs 7,495. The city of culture and art, Gwangju is a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts. This city offers an abundance of cultural and artistic experiences throughout the year, from museums such as the Asia Art Center and Gwangju Museum of Art to galleries and antique shops. One of the highlights of Gwangju's artistic calendar is the Gwangju Biennale, which takes place this spring from April 7 to July 9. As Asia's largest and oldest arts festival, the 14th edition of the Biennale will showcase artworks under the theme of "Soft and Weak Like Water" and is a must-visit for anyone interested in art, performance, and theatre. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kinmen Islands, Taiwan | Kinmen Islands ranks ninth with an average room rate of Rs 7,742. A hidden gem that is not well-known outside of Taiwan, the island boasts a rich history and is home to several military monuments. However, the main attraction for visitors is the breathtaking 'Blue Tears' phenomenon that illuminates the shorelines. Another reason to visit Kinmen is the 'Rock Oyster and Wheat Cultural Festival', which runs from April 22 to May 21. Foodies can indulge in the famous Rock Oyster, harvested from the farm and shelled during the festival's oyster shelling competition. The best part is that visitors can take all the oysters they shelled home with them! In addition to the festival, there are many family-friendly activities to enjoy, such as touring wheat fields in an electric car and an oyster farm eco-tour. Kinmen is definitely a must-visit destination for those looking for a unique cultural and gastronomic experience. (Image: Shutterstock)

Brisbane, Australia | At the tenth sport, Brisbane has an average room rate of Rs 10,378. The third largest city in Australia and the capital of Queensland, Brisbane is a vibrant city renowned for its subtropical alfresco lifestyle. The city is an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts, with beautiful botanical gardens, dynamic cultural precincts, and animal sanctuaries. Brisbane's South Bank features weekly market stalls, cafes, bars, and a stunning artificial beach by the river. What's more, Brisbane is just a short drive away from some of Queensland's most pristine beaches, offering visitors the perfect opportunity to soak up some sun, surf, and sand. As Australia's most affordable tourist destination, Brisbane is an attractive option for travellers looking to get the most out of their budget. (Image: Shutterstock)