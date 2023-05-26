Popular destinations to visit in Tripura: A summer travel guide

SUMMARY Tripura is a treasure trove waiting to be explored and CNBC-TV18 has hanspicked some tourist hotspots that you must visit while holidaying in Tripura.

As the sun casts its warm embrace, Tripura emerges as a hidden gem for summer wanderers seeking respite from the heat. Nestled in the northeastern corner of India, this enchanting state offers a plethora of captivating destinations that will leave you spellbound. From lush green valleys to ancient temples, Tripura is a treasure trove waiting to be explored. (Image: Reuters)

Agartala: Explore the vibrant capital city of Agartala, where historic landmarks like Ujjayanta Palace and Neermahal Palace beckon. Immerse yourself in the local culture at Tripura Government Museum and savour authentic delicacies at local markets. (Image: Reuters)

Unakoti: Delve into the ancient wonders of Unakoti, home to fascinating rock-cut sculptures and intricate stone carvings. Uncover the tales behind these mystical creations and soak in the serene ambiance of the surrounding forests. (Image: Wikimedia)

Neermahal: Journey to Neermahal, the water palace floating on the tranquil Rudrasagar Lake. Witness the architectural marvel that blends Mughal and Hindu influences, and bask in the idyllic beauty of the surroundings. (Image: Shutterstock)

Jampui Hills: - Misty EscapadeEscape to the mist-covered Jampui Hills, a hill station offering panoramic vistas and cool mountain breezes. Immerse yourself in the rich tribal culture, indulge in local handicrafts, and witness the spectacular sunrise and sunset views. (Image: Tourism Tripura)

Kamalasagar: Discover the serene beauty of Kamalasagar, a peaceful lake on the India-Bangladesh border. Visit the Kamalasagar Kali Temple and immerse yourself in the spiritual aura, surrounded by lush greenery and the gentle lapping of water. (Image: Wikimedia)

Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary: Nature's AbodeEmbark on a wildlife adventure at Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary, home to diverse flora and fauna. Explore the lush forest trails, spot unique bird species, and witness the majestic beauty of the clouded leopards. (Image: Reuters)