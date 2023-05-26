Popular destinations to visit in Tripura: A summer travel guide

SUMMARY Tripura is a treasure trove waiting to be explored and CNBC-TV18 has hanspicked some tourist hotspots that you must visit while holidaying in Tripura.

As the sun casts its warm embrace, Tripura emerges as a hidden gem for summer wanderers seeking respite from the heat. Nestled in the northeastern corner of India, this enchanting state offers a plethora of captivating destinations that will leave you spellbound. From lush green valleys to ancient temples, Tripura is a treasure trove waiting to be explored. (Image: Reuters)

Agartala: Explore the vibrant capital city of Agartala, where historic landmarks like Ujjayanta Palace and Neermahal Palace beckon. Immerse yourself in the local culture at Tripura Government Museum and savour authentic delicacies at local markets. (Image: Reuters)