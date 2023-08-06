CNBC TV18
Planning a vacation in August? Consider one of these 10 destinations for a good wholesome time

By Sanhita Baruah  Aug 6, 2023 12:53:45 PM IST (Published)

The monsoon season in India is a good time to embark on a journey or take a soul-searching vacation. In case you are looking for a blissful place to go on a holiday to soak in the monsoon, here are a few scenic destinations that you could consider visiting in August.

India is blessed with diverse landscapes and abundant natural beauty, some of which come alive during the monsoon season. In case you are looking for a blissful place to go on vacation to soak in the monsoon season, here are a few scenic destinations that you could consider visiting in August. (Image: Shutterstock)

Udaipur, Rajasthan: If you are looking for a monsoon destination in India, Udaipur is a must- visit place to go. The temperature remains pleasant, which would facilitate you to explore and visit many different scenic places in Udaipur. (Image: Shutterstock)

Darjeeling, West Bengal: During the monsoon time, Darjeeling is a lot more filled with its greenery and lavish environment. You can, of course, plan out your days here with places you want to visit. (Image: Shutterstock)

Goa: The sunny state of India is a good place to visit during the monsoon season as well. It is adventurous and is full of luxurious activities that you can explore such as, river rafting, visiting waterfalls among others. (Image: Reuters)

Coorg, Karnataka: Known as the Scotland of India, a tour of Coorg would give you a heavenly feel. The place is full of landscape views with muliple waterfalls. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu: Kodaikanal winks and welcomes you with its majestic rains and breathtaking atmosphere. The place is full of scenic landscape and touristic hill views.

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh: Kasauli is a perfect destination to visit during the monsoons in India. The place provides you with a wide array of adventurous activities and sports. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ladakh: During the monsoon, Ladakh can be an amusing destination. If you’re looking for a high altitude region, the atmosphere here would mesmerise you. (Image: Indian Army)

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Being one of the popular tourist destinations for its pleasant weather, Shimla is an enjoyable monsoon tourist destination. (Image: Shutterstock)

Pondicherry: Pondicherry is one destinations you would like to travel during the monsoon. Although the region experiences unpredicted weather, it is best to check the weather update before you plan to travel there.

Kachchh, Gujarat: Kachchh or Kutch in Gujarat looks like paradise during the monsoon season. It can be a good place to explore during monsoon. Aligned with desert area and beaches, the Great Rann of Kutch would be an absolute treat for you. (Image: PTI)

X