Planning a monsoon holiday in Kullu, Kedarnath, Sikkim or Mumbai? Read this first

SUMMARY Beside magical greenery, very heavy rains can cause flooding and landslides, can destroy homes and crops. In case you are planning to take a holiday in Kullu, Delhi, Manali, Mumbai, Kedarnath or Sikkim during monsoon, here is something you must consider.

The monsoon season is a time of beauty in India. Rivers swell and lakes start to overflow following heavy rains. The parched earth is transformed into a lush green carpet, and wildflowers bloom in abundance. That said, if heavy rains continue, it could wreck havoc as it's being witnessed in Delhi at present. Heavy rains can cause flooding and landslides, destroying homes and crops. Strong winds can uproot trees and knock down power lines. And humidity can lead to a spike in the spread of illnesses. In case you are planning to take a holiday in Kullu, Delhi, Manali, Mumbai, Kedarnath or Sikkim, here is something you must consider. (Image: Reuters)

Kullu: The enormous destruction caused by the monsoon in the valley in the past is testament that tourists should stay away from Kullu and its surrounding areas until the weather clears up. Several significant parts of roads in the area are swept away, while repairs take time to restore access. Tourists have been left stranded in many areas and on occasion have had to be rescued by authorities. (Image: Reuters)

Delhi: Everyday life in the national capital gets affected during heavy rains, which is often caused due to flooding. While rain does help cool things down, erratic weather continues to remain a problem. Many places in Delhi are waterlogged and routine life comes to a standstill. (Image: Reuters)

Manali: Manali has suffered extensive damage in the years gone by and the situation somewhat improved given the efforts in crisis management operations undertaken by authorities. Heavy rains can cause chaos on roads making them difficult to navigate and travel in and out of Manali. In some cases, landslides have blocked roads for days or even weeks, leaving tourists stranded. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai: While we are aware of the devastation monsoons cause in the western ghats of the nation. Regular downpour in Mumbai has become worse over the past few years. The financial capital comes to a standstill due to disruption of rail service. Hence, skip this destination until at least August end if you’re planning a holiday. (Image: Reuters)

Kedarnath: The Kedarnath temple opens in May following the harsh winters, where most of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand are covered in snow. As the monsoon season sets in a month later, it temple gates are closed for pilgrims. Unpredictable rains surrounding Kedarnath temple can cause landslides that make it necessary to take a vehicle to the peak of the mountain. (Image: Reuters)

