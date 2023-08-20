Places to visit in Rajasthan this September: Where majesty meets culture

1 / 11

Known as the "land of Maharajas," Rajasthan is steeped in imperial culture that beckons tourists. Immersing in the state's culture, infrastructure, and lifestyle is a delight. Radiating royalty, Rajasthan enthrals visitors with its plethora of temples, palaces, and wildlife sanctuaries. When planning a visit to this regal realm, these ten September destinations should be on your list. (Image: Taj Hotels)

Jaisalmer: Amidst the Thar Desert's Heart | Nestled in the Thar Desert's heart, Jaisalmer boasts an exuberant fort, sun-soaked dunes, temples, and grand palaces. Aptly dubbed the Golden City, Jaisalmer beckons with camel safaris and overnight camping, delivering a unique and memorable experience. (Image: Reuters)

Narlai: A Tranquil Rural Gem | Located between Udaipur and Jodhpur, Narlai presents a serene rural retreat in September. The enchanting village and its residents offer a visual treat. The luxury heritage hotel in Narlai serves as a serene oasis, inviting visitors to unwind and recharge. (Image: Reuters)

Pushkar and Ajmer: Dual Marvels of History and SpiritualityPushkar and Ajmer, intertwined in tourism, complement each other harmoniously. While Pushkar boasts ancient charm through its ghats and revered Brahmma temple, Ajmer is famed for the Ana Sagar Lake. Historical and mythological tales weave through these twin cities, enriching your exploration. (Image: Reuters)

Jaipur: The Pink City's Timeless Allure | Jaipur, the Pink City, requires no introduction. It stands as a picturesque and grand testament to rich history and unique culture, captivating all who visit. (Image: Reuters)

Ajmer: A Sacred Sojourn | Ajmer beckons with the iconic Dargah Sharif, a memorial to Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chishti. Embark on a religious quest, offering prayers and enjoying the enriching experience. A visit to Ajmer completes your Rajasthan journey. (Image: Reuters)

Bundi: A September Architectural Marvel | Bundi, a September gem, enthralls with ornamental forts, captivating palaces, and step-well reservoirs, locally known as Baoris. Its historical significance, battle tales, and valiant legends create an enriching experience. (Image: Reuters)

Bikaner: Forts, Temples, and Camel Festival | Founded by Rao Bhika and the Nehra Jats, Bikaner boasts temples, palaces, and forts, and hosts the famed Camel Festival in January and February. (Image: Reuters)

Ranakpur: Temples and Tranquility | Ranakpur, home to a large monkey population, captivates with its Jain Temples. The Sun Temple, run by the Udaipur royal family, adds to the allure of this town. (Image: Reuters)

Mount Abu: A Hill Station Amidst Deserts | Amidst the arid expanse of Rajasthan, Mount Abu offers a refreshing hill station escape, a unique contrast to the surrounding deserts. (Image: Reuters)

