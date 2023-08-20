Places to visit in Rajasthan this September: Where majesty meets culture

CNBC TV18
Rajathan, known as the 'land of Maharajas', is steeped in imperial culture that beckons tourists. Immersing in the state's culture, infrastructure, and lifestyle is a delight. If you're planning a visit to this regal realm, these 10 places are a must-visit in September.

By Sanhita Baruah  Aug 20, 2023 11:12:41 AM IST (Published)

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11

Known as the "land of Maharajas," Rajasthan is steeped in imperial culture that beckons tourists. Immersing in the state's culture, infrastructure, and lifestyle is a delight. Radiating royalty, Rajasthan enthrals visitors with its plethora of temples, palaces, and wildlife sanctuaries. When planning a visit to this regal realm, these ten September destinations should be on your list. (Image: Taj Hotels)

wind energy
Image count2 / 11

Jaisalmer: Amidst the Thar Desert's Heart | Nestled in the Thar Desert's heart, Jaisalmer boasts an exuberant fort, sun-soaked dunes, temples, and grand palaces. Aptly dubbed the Golden City, Jaisalmer beckons with camel safaris and overnight camping, delivering a unique and memorable experience. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 11

Narlai: A Tranquil Rural Gem | Located between Udaipur and Jodhpur, Narlai presents a serene rural retreat in September. The enchanting village and its residents offer a visual treat. The luxury heritage hotel in Narlai serves as a serene oasis, inviting visitors to unwind and recharge. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 11

Pushkar and Ajmer: Dual Marvels of History and SpiritualityPushkar and Ajmer, intertwined in tourism, complement each other harmoniously. While Pushkar boasts ancient charm through its ghats and revered Brahmma temple, Ajmer is famed for the Ana Sagar Lake. Historical and mythological tales weave through these twin cities, enriching your exploration. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 11

Jaipur: The Pink City's Timeless Allure | Jaipur, the Pink City, requires no introduction. It stands as a picturesque and grand testament to rich history and unique culture, captivating all who visit. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 11

Ajmer: A Sacred Sojourn | Ajmer beckons with the iconic Dargah Sharif, a memorial to Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chishti. Embark on a religious quest, offering prayers and enjoying the enriching experience. A visit to Ajmer completes your Rajasthan journey. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 11

Bundi: A September Architectural Marvel | Bundi, a September gem, enthralls with ornamental forts, captivating palaces, and step-well reservoirs, locally known as Baoris. Its historical significance, battle tales, and valiant legends create an enriching experience. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 11

Bikaner: Forts, Temples, and Camel Festival | Founded by Rao Bhika and the Nehra Jats, Bikaner boasts temples, palaces, and forts, and hosts the famed Camel Festival in January and February. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 11

Ranakpur: Temples and Tranquility | Ranakpur, home to a large monkey population, captivates with its Jain Temples. The Sun Temple, run by the Udaipur royal family, adds to the allure of this town. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 11

Mount Abu: A Hill Station Amidst Deserts | Amidst the arid expanse of Rajasthan, Mount Abu offers a refreshing hill station escape, a unique contrast to the surrounding deserts. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 11

Mandawa: Traditions Amidst Havelis | Mandawa's traditional Havelis, dating back to the 18th century, draw global travellers. This Shekhawati gem is a perfect September destination, unveiling a slice of history. (Image: Shutterstock)

