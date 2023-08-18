CNBC TV18
homephotos Newstravel Newsdestinations NewsPlaces to visit and what to do while on holiday in Bali

Places to visit and what to do while on holiday in Bali

SUMMARY

If you have planned a holiday to Bali and are wondering what are the premier attractions that Bali has to offer? Here is a curated list of essential Bali experiences and hidden treasures that you must enjoy when on Holiday.

By CNBCTV18.COMAug 18, 2023 1:22:46 PM IST (Published)

Places to visit and what to do while on holiday in Bali
Bali is an exquisite tropical paradise, catering to a diverse range of travellers. From families seeking tranquillity to seniors in search of serenity, digital nomads seeking inspiration, and young hedonists chasing adventure, Bali offers something to captivate every heart. Yet, it's when you venture beyond the conventional tourist haunts that Bali truly lives up to its acclaim as one of the world's most splendid islands. (Image: Reuters)

In case you have planned a holiday to Bali and are wondering what are the premier attractions that Bali has to offer, here is a curated list of essential Bali experiences and hidden treasures that you must enjoy when in Bali. (Image: Reuters)

Discover Yoga in Ubud: Ubud has risen as a global yoga hub. Classes cater to various preferences, from affordable drop-ins to exclusive sessions at five-star resorts like The Yoga Barn and Radiantly Alive. (Image: Padma Resort Ubud – Puhu, Indonesia)

Bali swing Adventure: Experience Bali uniquely with the Bali Swing, an exhilarating adventure. (Image: Reuters)

Conquer Mount Batur: Scale its summit for an awe-inspiring sunset panorama. (Image: Reuters)

Uncover West Bali's Majesty: Remote northwest boasts untamed rainforests. Witness majestic wildlife in West Bali National Park. (Image: Reuters)

Bali's lush rice terraces: Cascading waterfalls amid Bali's lush rice terraces offer an escape. (Image: Reuters)

Trek Sidemen's Countryside: Picturesque drive from Ubud to Sidemen. Rural valleys, orchards, and woodlands await. (Image: Reuters)

Tanah Lot Temple Enigma: Iconic temple against ocean backdrop; sunset views capture photographers' hearts. (Image: Reuters)

Ride Kuta's Waves: Kuta is Bali's premier surf spot for extreme sports enthusiasts. (Image: Reuters)

Absorb Tranquility at Uluwatu Temple: Uluwatu Temple's cliffside location offers serene sunset panoramas over the Indian Ocean. (Image: Reuters)

