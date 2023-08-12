No humans allowed: 8 places in the world that are off-limits, find out why?

SUMMARY Planet Earth is a mysterious place where each day we witness something new. But did you know there are eight places in the world where entry to civilians is not allowed? Check which are these places and find out why humans have been denied access to visit them.

The Earth is a mysterious place where each day something unique is witnessed. Through the years, while we keep exploring new wonders and mysterious sites, there are a few places in the world where civilians are denied entry. These forbidden places are shrouded in mystery, which furthermore piques curiosity among individuals of the unknown. Let's take a look at these off-limit destinations on the planet and why humans are not allowed to visit. Believe it or not, one of these destinations is in India. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Snake Island, Brazil | Ilha da Queimada Grande, commonly known as Snake Island, is a small landmass off the coast of Brazil. Its name aptly describes its main inhabitants -- a highly venomous species of golden lancehead vipers. Due to the extreme danger posed by these snakes, the Brazilian government has declared the island off-limits to the public, ensuring both human safety and the protection of this rare species. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 2. Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, Ukraine | The site of the catastrophic nuclear disaster of 1986, the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone remains one of the most well-known forbidden places on Earth. While some controlled visits are allowed, access to the most heavily contaminated areas is prohibited due to the lingering radiation. The eerie ghost town of Pripyat and the deserted reactor itself stand as haunting reminders of the disaster's devastating impact. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 3. Svalbard Global Seed Vault, Norway | Nestled in the permafrost of the Norwegian Arctic, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault serves as a global repository for preserving plant seeds in case of catastrophic events. While the facility is intended to safeguard biodiversity, public access is strictly limited. The harsh climate and remote location ensure the seeds remain secure from potential threats. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 4. Area 51, US | This secretive US Air Force facility known often churns rumour mills with conspiracy theories and extraterrestrial speculations. Located in the Nevada desert, the facility's purpose remains classified, and access is heavily restricted. Although numerous speculations thrive about the place, the true nature of the research being conducted here remains a secret. (Representational Image: Reuters)

No 5. Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center, US | Deep within the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia lies the Mount Weather facility, designed to serve as a backup location for the US government in case of a national emergency. With its underground bunkers and communication systems, the facility is intended to ensure the continuity of government. The site's inaccessibility to the general public contributes to its mysteries. (Image: Reuters)

No 6. Vatican Secret Archives, Vatican City | The Vatican Secret Archives house an extensive collection of historical documents, including papal correspondence, decrees, and manuscripts, spanning centuries. Access is highly restricted, and only qualified researchers are granted exceptional entry. The aura of secrecy surrounding the archives has fuelled countless myths about the hidden knowledge the archives contain. (Image: Reuters)

No 7. North Sentinel Island, India | Tucked away in the Bay of Bengal, the North Sentinel Island is home to the Sentinelese tribe indigenous tribe that has fiercely resisted contact with the outside world for centuries. Their isolation has raised concerns about the spread of diseases to which they lack immunity, making it a protected area. Visits are prohibited to protect the tribe's way of life and outsiders from potential harm. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. Tomb of Qin Shi Huang, China | For over 2,000 years the Mausoleum of China's inaugural Emperor, Qin Shi Huang, has remained concealed beneath a pyramid-like structure. This tomb stands as one of China's most momentous discoveries. The interior of this tomb remains largely inaccessible, veiling its secrets from the world. This resting place is thought to be replete with numerous items intended to accompany Qin Shi Huang in the afterlife. To honour the historical significance of the site, the Chinese Government has prohibited any form of excavation or exploration of the Qin Shi Huang Tomb. Consequently, it stands as one of the planet's most off-limit places. (Representational Image: Reuters)