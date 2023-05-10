SUMMARY International Mother's Day will be celebrated across the world on May 14, and incase you want to treat your nom to something special and bond with her, you may want to take her to some of the best and cool destinations in India. Read on to find out more.

1 / 9

This Mother's Day, treat your mom to a journey of India's scenic beauty. Explore these stunning, cool destinations and make unforgettable memories together. Read pon to know more (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 9

Manali: Manali in Himachal Pradesh is a popular hill station known for its snow-capped mountains, scenic landscapes, and adventure activities like skiing and trekking. (Image Reuters)

3 / 9

Dalhousie: Visit the charming town of Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh, known for its colonial architecture, scenic views, and tranquil atmosphere.

4 / 9

Munnar - Explore the picturesque hill station of Munnar in Kerala, with its rolling hills, tea gardens, and pleasant climate.

5 / 9

Leh-Ladakh- Take your mom to the beautiful Leh-Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir, known for its rugged mountains, serene lakes, and breathtaking landscapes. (Image: Via Freepik)

6 / 9

Gangtok- Gangtok in Sikkim is a popular hill station known for its stunning vistas, vibrant culture, and adventure activities like trekking and paragliding.

7 / 9

Nainital- Enjoy the quiet beauty of Nainital in Uttarakhand, with its tranquil lakes, rolling hills, and scenic landscapes.

8 / 9

Darjeeling- Take your mom to the charming town of Darjeeling in West Bengal, known for its tea gardens, panoramic views of the Himalayas, and vibrant culture. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 9

Shimla: Visit the beautiful Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, with its colonial architecture, scenic vistas, and cool climate.