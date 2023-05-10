English
Mother's Day 2023: Breathtaking destinations to visit and bond with your mom

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 10, 2023 2:40:19 PM IST (Published)

International Mother's Day will be celebrated across the world on May 14, and incase you want to treat your nom to something special and bond with her, you may want to take her to some of the best and cool destinations in India. Read on to find out more.

This Mother's Day, treat your mom to a journey of India's scenic beauty. Explore these stunning, cool destinations and make unforgettable memories together.  Read pon to know more (Image: Shutterstock)

Manali: Manali in Himachal Pradesh is a popular hill station known for its snow-capped mountains, scenic landscapes, and adventure activities like skiing and trekking. (Image Reuters)

