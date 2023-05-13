Mother's Day 2023: 6 getaways to take your mom on a memorable vacation

SUMMARY Mother's Day is a time to honour and celebrate the incredible women in our lives who have shaped us into who we are today. While the ways we celebrate may differ from person to person, the sentiment remains the same. Let's take a look at 6 destinations where you can celebrate Mother's day to honour your mom.

1 / 6

With Mother's Day around the corner, it's time to just head out on a special getaway to show your mom how much she means to you. From scenic hill stations to tropical paradises, these six cozy destinations offer the perfect escape to enjoy a memorable Mother's Day. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 6

Shimla: A picturesque hill station in Himachal Pradesh. Known for its colonial architecture, scenic beauty, and pleasant climate (Image: Reuters)