SUMMARY Explore these woodland adventures and enjoy the beauty of India's scenic roads! Remember to drive safely and responsibly, respecting the natural environment along the way.

1 / 10

Picture yourself travelling along a wide road on a pleasant sunny day, with lush green surroundings and trees rising on each side of the road casting their shadows as your drive by. Although this might seem like an ad by a motorcycle or car manufacturer, but believe us, India really offers some lovely woodland adventures where it'll get difficult to describe your experience. Mentioned here are some of the most scenic roads in India to go on a drive along with your family and friends. (Representational image: Reuters)

2 / 10

Araku Valley to Visakhapatnam: Araku is a divine location around 100 miles from Vizag that is perfect for a weekend excursion. Although there are multiple train options available for travellers to travel on this route. It would be an amazing experience, if you could drive through. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

Bengaluru to Bandipur forest: The gorgeous route to Bandipur Forest begins as you exit Bengaluru enroute to Mysuru. The scenery changes as you leave the city towards lush vegetation, rolling hills, and fascinating fauna. (Image: PTI)

4 / 10

Shimla to Parvati Valley: Although there are numerous beautiful woodland trails in Himachal Pradesh, the trip from Shimla to Parvati Valley is truly breathtaking. The fascinating drive entails going uphill and downhill around the mountains and through many woodlands, with the Beas River and bubbling streams running alongside the roadways. The roads are in decent shape. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 10

Jim Corbet to Dehradun: The drive to Jim Corbett National Park from the capital city of Dehradun is lush and verdant, and you could even see some of the local animals. The holy town of Haridwar and the Rajaji National Park, which is home to Asian elephants and tigers, are also on the route. (Image: Shutterstock)

6 / 10

Cherrapunji to Shillong: Shillong, often referred to as the "Scotland of Modern India," is beloved for its idyllic weather, mouthwatering cuisine, including momos and tungrymbai (a fermented dish made by frying soybeans in mustard oil with aromatics and pork), and, of course, its roads. While all is going on, Cherrapunjee, one of the wettest locations on Earth, is a paradise for various adventure sports, including ziplining, boating, kayaking, and canoeing. (Image: Shutterstock)

7 / 10

Gulmarg to Srinagar: The trip to Gulmarg begins in Srinagar, a city renowned for its tranquil Dal Lake and Mughal gardens, and provides breathtaking views of verdant woods, snow-capped hills, and immaculate meadows. The route meanders through the picturesque landscape, which is peppered with quaint towns and picturesque vistas. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 10

Chandigarh to Kasol: You'll experience a road journey straight out of a movie as you pass through the expansive plains of Chandigarh and arrive at Kasol, which is famed for its breathtaking climbs and mouth-watering Israeli cuisine. (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 10

Pune to Mumbai: The Western Ghats divide Maharashtra's two major cities, Mumbai on the Konkan coast and Pune on the Deccan Plateau. This mountain range is traversed by the six-lane Mumbai-Pune Motorway, which is encircled by a network of sweeping hills.