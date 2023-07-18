SUMMARY Embark on a monsoon odyssey through Rajasthan, where nature and history intertwine, painting a portrait of breathtaking beauty and timeless wonders. The desert state has some amazing cities and forts that can leave any traveller awestruck.

1 / 6

The monsoon season unfolds a captivating tapestry of beauty across Rajasthan. While some national parks and wildlife sanctuaries temporarily close during the mating season, the desert exudes a mesmerising charm beneath a sombre sky, beckoning travellers to embark on an unforgettable journey. Here are five places you can visit in the beautiful desert state of Rajasthan during monsoon. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 6

Nahargarh Fort: Perched atop the Aravalli mountain range in the Pink City, the resplendent Nahargarh Fort, built by Sawai Jai Singh II in the 18th century, unveils a majestic vista. A haven known as the "tigers' den", it offers panoramic views of the city below. Nahargarh Fort is easily accessible from Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan via road. Visitors can hire taxis or take local transportation to reach the fort. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3 / 6

Bundi: The convergence of hills and rivers in Bundi heralds a symphony of peacocks and rainbows during the monsoon. Visit Bundi Palace, where Rudyard Kipling penned his masterpiece, "Kim," and immerse yourself in its enchanting allure. Don't miss the vibrant Teej festival, while the exquisite step-wells and surrounding lakes like Jait Sagar, Naval Sagar, and Dugari add to the town's ethereal charm. Bundi is well-connected by road and can be reached from major cities in Rajasthan. Buses, taxis, and private vehicles are available for transportation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4 / 6

Mount Abu: No monsoon sojourn in Rajasthan is complete without a visit to Mt. Abu, the state's only hill station. Despite its year-round chilly climate, Mt. Abu takes on a distinct allure during the monsoons. Nakki Lake's crystalline waters reflect the captivating landscape, creating a picturesque ambiance. Embrace the serenity of this beautiful hill station. Mt. Abu can be reached by road from nearby cities like Udaipur and Ahmedabad. The nearest railway station is Abu Road, and the nearest airport is Udaipur. From there, taxis and buses are available to reach Mt. Abu. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 6

Neemrana: Steeped in antiquity, Neemrana, nestled in Alwar district, presents a captivating allure during the monsoon. The renowned Neemrana Fort Palace, now a hotel, stands as an iconic testament to the town's regal past. Breathe in the invigorating atmosphere as you explore this historic gem. Neemrana is well-connected by road and is easily accessible from Delhi and Jaipur. Taxis and buses are available for transportation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

6 / 6