Make this monsoon memorable by exploring these destinations in Maharashtra

SUMMARY These are many offbeat destinations in Maharashtra that one can explore and enjoy in the monsoon season. In case you are planning a holiday during the rains, these are a few places that will rejuvinate you.

Maharashtra is a state in India that is known for its diversity of landscapes. From the lush hills of the Western Ghats to the arid deserts of the Deccan Plateau, there is something for everyone in Maharashtra. The monsoon season is a great time to visit Maharashtra, as the rain brings out the beauty of the state's natural scenery. Here are a few offbeat Maharashtra places you shouldn't skip this monsoon season. (Image: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Kalamb: Kalamb is a small village in the Western Ghats that is known for its waterfalls. The monsoons bring the waterfalls to life, and you can take a boat ride through the lush green scenery. Kalamb is also a great place for trekking and exploring the surrounding countryside. (Represetational image)

Bhira: Bhira is a small village in the Sahyadri mountains that is known for its caves. The monsoons bring the caves to life, and you can take a guided tour of the caves to see the amazing rock formations. Bhira is also a great place for camping and hiking. (Image: Shutterstock)

Tadoba National Park: Tadoba National Park is a wildlife sanctuary in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. The monsoon brings the park to life, and you can see a variety of animals, including tigers, leopards. Tadoba National Park is also a great place for birdwatching. However the core area is shut during monsoon, but the buffer zones are full of life.

Alibaug: Alibaug is a town in the Raigad district of Maharashtra that is known for its beaches. The monsoons bring the beaches to life, and you can go for a swim in the refreshing waters or simply relax on the beach and enjoy the view. Alibaug is also a great place for seafood lovers.

Ratnagiri: Ratnagiri is a city in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra that is known for its beaches and its religious significance. The monsoons bring the beaches to life, and you can go for a swim in the refreshing waters or simply relax on the beach and enjoy the view. Ratnagiri is also a great place to visit the Devgad Fort and the Ganpatipule Beach.