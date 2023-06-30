CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newstravel Newsdestinations NewsMake this monsoon memorable by exploring these destinations in Maharashtra

Make this monsoon memorable by exploring these destinations in Maharashtra

Make this monsoon memorable by exploring these destinations in Maharashtra
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Jun 30, 2023 8:47:08 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

These are many offbeat destinations in Maharashtra that one can explore and enjoy in the monsoon season. In case you are planning a holiday during the rains, these are a few places that will rejuvinate you.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6
Show More
Show More

Maharashtra is a state in India that is known for its diversity of landscapes. From the lush hills of the Western Ghats to the arid deserts of the Deccan Plateau, there is something for everyone in Maharashtra. The monsoon season is a great time to visit Maharashtra, as the rain brings out the beauty of the state's natural scenery. Here are a few offbeat Maharashtra places you shouldn't skip this monsoon season. (Image: AP/Ajit Solanki)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6
Show More
Show More

Kalamb: Kalamb is a small village in the Western Ghats that is known for its waterfalls. The monsoons bring the waterfalls to life, and you can take a boat ride through the lush green scenery. Kalamb is also a great place for trekking and exploring the surrounding countryside. (Represetational image)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X