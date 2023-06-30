Make this monsoon memorable by exploring these destinations in Maharashtra

SUMMARY These are many offbeat destinations in Maharashtra that one can explore and enjoy in the monsoon season. In case you are planning a holiday during the rains, these are a few places that will rejuvinate you.

Maharashtra is a state in India that is known for its diversity of landscapes. From the lush hills of the Western Ghats to the arid deserts of the Deccan Plateau, there is something for everyone in Maharashtra. The monsoon season is a great time to visit Maharashtra, as the rain brings out the beauty of the state's natural scenery. Here are a few offbeat Maharashtra places you shouldn't skip this monsoon season. (Image: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Kalamb: Kalamb is a small village in the Western Ghats that is known for its waterfalls. The monsoons bring the waterfalls to life, and you can take a boat ride through the lush green scenery. Kalamb is also a great place for trekking and exploring the surrounding countryside. (Represetational image)