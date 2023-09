Length and breadth of India's metro rail connectivity: Check 11 cities with the longest network

India is a vast country and so is its rail, road, metro rail and airports network. But today we'll discuss India's metro rail network that spans over 845 kilometres across the country. There are 15 cities in India with an active metro rail service. These include Kolkata, Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, Noida, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kanpur, and Pune. Here's a look at the top 11 cities with the longest metro rail connectivity, according to Moneycontrol and Madhya Pradesh Index. (Image: Reuters)