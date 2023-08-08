Independence Day 2023: Visit these 8 places to celebrate August 15 with patriotic fervor

SUMMARY To remember and honour the sacrifices of the freedom fighters on the occasion of this Independence Day you can visit any of the historic places that treasure patriotic values.

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day on August 15. Citizens all across the country mark the day by hoisting the flag, singing patriotic songs and taking out marches. Many state governments and the Centre have also planned a series of events to celebrate this Independence Day. (Image: PTI)

This year, Independence Day is falling on a Tuesday and with a little planning you can on an extended weekend holiday. You can plan a visit to some tourist places that treasure the historic moments of our freedom struggle on the occasion of this Independence Day. This will also be an opportunity to learn about the sacrifices of the great freedom fighters and the historic moments that shaped the nation’s fight against British colonial rules. Here is a list of places across the country where you can visit on Independence Day to celebrate the special occasion with a patriotic spirit. (Image: Reuters)

Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab | This historical site is one of those places which have witnessed the most heinous massacre during the freedom movement. On 13 April 1919, British forces opened fire on the people who had gathered for a celebration of Punjab’s famous festival Vaishakhi. Years after the incident, there are several bullet marks on the walls of the site. On visiting a place like Jallianwala Bagh on Independence Day, one can really value the priceless freedom that was conquered due to the sacrifices of the brave freedom fighters. (Image: Shutterstock)

Kargil War Memorial on Srinagar-Leh Highway, Jammu and Kashmir | Kargil War Memorial was built by the Indian Army to honour the Kargil War martyrs. The site has a sandstone wall in the middle of the memorial with names of all the martyrs of the Indian Army inscribed on it. The place reminds us about the sacrifice and bravery of soldiers, who fought for our country. (Image: Twitter)

Wagah Border near Amritsar, Punjab | Wagah Border is located near Amritsar, Punjab. This border site is famous for the flag-lowering ceremony that has been taking place on a daily basis since 1959. The site allows the visitors to witness the most electrifying retreat ceremony which is a symbol of patriotism. (Image: Shutterstock)

Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Cellular Jail complex is a national memorial monument which was one of the most dreaded prisons during British rule. This was a jail where many Indian freedom fighters were imprisoned and many of them were even tortured to death. The site actually reminds us about the cost of the lives of our freedom fighters, who put the country's Independence before their own lives. A light and sound show is also organised at Cellular Jail for visitors. The shows are mainly based on the lives of freedom fighters. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Jhansi Fort in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh | Jhansi Fort is located on a hilltop of Bangrai which was the citadel of the 1857 revolution. The Bundela Rajput chief Veer Singh Deo Bundela built this 15-acre fortress in 1613. It symbolises India’s first War of Independence in 1857. (Image: Shutterstock)

Nathu La Pass in Gangtok, Sikkim | Nathu La Pass is an ancient Silk Route which was used to trade between India and China until 1962. However, now the place serves as the Indo-China border and is also a tourist site. The Nehru Stone is another important structure here which marks the visit of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to the place in 1958. (Image: Reuters)

Dandi in Navsari, Gujarat | Dandi village is a production centre of salt in India. This was the epicentre of the “Dandi March” by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930. Thousands of people followed Gandhi in this non-violent struggle for Independence from the British rulers. The place holds a crucial historic importance and it is a significant landmark in India's struggle for independence. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

