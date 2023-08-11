Independence Day long weekend: Top places where Indians are travelling to take break

SUMMARY An analysis of Booking.com has unveiled a strong inclination towards destinations that lie within convenient proximity to major cities. These include places like Lonavala, Udaipur, Jaipur, Puducherry, and Goa. Let's take a look at the top places that will witness an influx of travellers during the upcoming extended weekend break.

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023, many of us have made travel plan to make the most of the extended weekend. Yes, if you take Monday off, most of us get a 5-day break. Which is a welcome break to head out on a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life and relax and rejuvenate. (Image: PTI)

Travellers from India are looking to embark on journeys by road/rail and by air to maximise the potentials of the extended break. Digital travel brand, Booking.com has shared some valuable insights about the destinations of choice for Indian travellers during the extended weekend. With a five-day stretch from August 12 to August 15 (barring August 14), a heightened interest in travel is apparent, particularly towards leisure-oriented locales like Lonavala, Udaipur, Jaipur, Puducherry, and Goa. Let's take a look at the top 10 cities that will witness a massive rush of tourists over the extended weekend, in no particular order. (Image: Reuters)

No 1. Lonavala | In the monsoon season Lonavala greets Visitors by lush green landscapes, tranquil lakes, cascading waterfalls, providing a much needed rejuvenating break from cities like Mumbai and Pune. Trekking opportunities are abound here, but some must-visit places are Tiger's point and Bhushi Dam. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 2. Udaipur | The City of Lakes has umpteen offerings for travellers. From forts to places of religious importance to serene lakes, there's something that every person in the family would enjoy at Udaipur. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 3. Jaipur | Another tourist hub in the state of Rajasthan, the capital city is one must- visit place for history buffs. The weather is expected to be pleasant around this time of the year and a visit to its majestic forts, royal palaces, temples, gardens will rejuvenate you. (Image: Reuters)

No 4. Puducherry | A trip to Puducherry will refresh your mood. The erstwhile French colonial settlement in India, has its French legacy preserved in the French Quarters that are a marvel to soak in. A visit to the unique community of Auroville will leave you wondering how this universal town is managed by people who come from different cultures and nationalities and how they live together in harmony. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 5. Puri | Ranked the fourth most-affordable city in Asia, with average room rates of Rs 3,130, Puri is one of India's oldest cities. It is known as one of the four sacred pilgrimage sites called "Char Dham" and attracts devotees, history enthusiasts, and explorers all round the year. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 6. Goa | This tiny tourist state located in western India is a well-known party hub that offers gaming options via its off and onshore casinos. It is known for its stunning beaches, rich culture and delicious cuisine. Visitors here can enjoy a few waterfalls, a trip to the spice gardens, pub-hop and indulge in some live music. (Image: Reuters)

7. Varanasi | Primarily a religious tourism hub, there are multiple places around Varanasi that are tourists hotspots, where visitors can savour amazing food and get mesmerized by the rich culture of the state. (Image: Reuters)

8. Manali | Nestled among the picturesque Himalayas, Manali is a popular tourist destination and there is something for everyone in this area that is replete with picturesque meadows, pine trees, historic temples, and breathtaking hills. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. Hyderabad | No 9. Hyderabad | Well-known as a foodies paradise, Hyderabad has some of the best street food in the world. From the legendary Hyderabadi Biryani to the mutton dishes of Rayalaseema, the iconic city in Southern India will witness an influx of tourists during the extended Independence Day weekend break. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

