Honeymoon in Australia and spoil your partner with these once-in-a-lifetime experiences

1 / 6

Exploring a new destination with your better half can be quite exciting, but just imagine, you're making your first international trip together as husband and wife on your honeymoon, we're sure you would want a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the memories of which would last for your entire life. One such destination is Australia, home to world-class beaches, iconic landscapes, and a widerange of unique activities to indulge in with your partner. From engaging in secluded luxury experiences, to wildlife spotting and touring rich wine regions, there are so many ways to can spoil your partner with an unforgettable vacation. With the weather being extremely pleasant between December and February, have a look at a few breathtaking experiences that you can include while planning your trip of a lifetime to Australia. (Representational image: Reuters)

2 / 6

Coddle them away in the luxurious Whitsunday islands, Queensland: With gorgeous beaches and turquoise waters, a dream-like experience awaits you and your partner at the Whitsunday Islands. Located in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef, you can explore one of the many Whitsunday islands by catching a flight to its sweet spot - Hamilton Island. The cluster of 74 islands is luxury galore, with indulgent experiences awaiting that range from sleeping under the stars on the Outer Great Barrier Reef after indulging in an intimate dinner on the cruise. Your stay at the Whitsundays is incomplete without immersing yourselves in the heavenly spas of Qualia in Hamilton Island. (Image: Tourism Queensland)

3 / 6

Explore the seaside charm of Mornington Peninsula in Victoria: Whisk away your partner for a rejuvenating vacation to the seaside town of Mornington Peninsula, just an hour's drive away from the bustling city of Melbourne. Away from the city life, this destination promises revitalization with activities like the natural baths, moonlit bathing, and massages at Peninsula Hot Springs; along with food and wine tasting trails at the scenic Red Hill estate sampling local wine and beer. Start off by hitching a gondola ride with Arthur’s Seat Eagle to glide over the trees and enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the estate. This can be followed by a trip to the Moonlit Sanctuary if you wish to explore the outdoors and animals, as here, you can take pictures with the cutest koalas and massive pythons, under the supervision of the friendliest guides. (Tourism Victoria)

4 / 6

Take a day trip to the Blue Mountains in New South Wales: A 50-minutes’ drive from Sydney lies the famous landmark of the Blue Mountains, known for its dramatic sceneries, steep cliffs, waterfalls, and quaint villages. Fall into the lap of nature by going on a scenic glass skyway tram over the rock formation of the Three Sisters and Katoomba Falls to get a 360-degree captivating view. The Blue Mountains has some great spots to stargaze and learn how to identify constellations with the naked eye and marvel at the Southern Hemisphere night sky, guided by an astrophysicist with over ten years of experience. At the Blue Mountains Botanic Gardens, you can walk through fields to witness native plant species of Australia followed by a Cider tasting.

5 / 6

Take an eco-trip to Kangaroo Island, South Australia: A 2-hour flight away from Adelaide lies an actual zoo without fences, the Kangaroo Island, with wild flora and fauna on exhibit and available to everybody. Spot kangaroos in their natural habitat from close encounters as you see them hop around you. If your sweetheart is in the mood to indulge in some unique food experiences, take them on an exceptional island trip that includes BBQ in the wild, along with wildlife viewing, or treat them to some specialty handcrafted lavender ice cream and lavender scones. Take a slow and romantic walk along the beach with sea lions at Seal Bay Conservation Park or take a trip to Stokes Bay's Kangaroo Island Animals Park where you and your partner can encounter Servals - beautiful African cats, or marmosets – tiny cheeky monkeys, or even reptiles including snakes.

6 / 6