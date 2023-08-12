Holidaying in Takjikistan? Ensure you don't miss these hidden treasures

SUMMARY Indian passport holders can visit Tajikistan to explore its natural wonders, with visiting family and friends by availing an e-visa. The processing time is 4 to 5 days, while the visa costs Rs 5199 per person.

It's been nearly 20 months since Tajikistan opened its doors to tourists to tourists. It took the remarkable stride to promote its unique heritage to people from across the world on January 1, 2022. The Central Asian country Introduced a unilateral visa-free regime for citizens of 52 countries. Indian passport holders can visit Tajikistan by applying for an e-visa. Akbar Travels in India has shared that the processing time for a tourist e-visa it about 5 days, which enables a visitor to stray in the country for 30 days. The visa costs Rs 5,199 per person. While Tajikistan is a scenic country, with a rich cultural heritage, let's delve into some of the tourist hotpots that every traveller must cover during their visit, according to Tourism Tajikistan. (Image: Reuters)

Hisor Fortress | This historical and cultural reserve is Located around 30 kilometers from capital Dushanbe. It emerges as one of Tajikistan's most iconic attractions. Encompassing a sprawling 86 hectares, this site weaves together monuments spanning various historic epochs. (Image: Shutterstock)

This ancient fortress boasts arched gates that date back 2,500 years. The gates stand as a testament to Tajikistan's enduring past. Its main arched gates, constructed in the 16th century, have been meticulously restored, encapsulating centuries of history within its walls. (Image: Shutterstock)

Registan | The plaza that spreads before the castle, known as Registan, has witnessed the passage of time and tales of traders and travellers. (Image: Shutterstock)

Caravanserai | A relic of 1808, this brick caravanserai once served as an inn, welcoming travellers along their journeys. (Image: Reuters)

Stone Mosque | Built in the 8th century, this mosque boasts a storied history, with two porches and a tower added in the 16th century. Restoration efforts have revived its former glory. (Image: Reuters)

Gharm-Chashma | This hot spring in the mountains of the Ishkoshim Range in Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Province is just 40 km from the provincial capital of Khorugh, the spring reaches temperatures as high as 50–75 degrees Celsius, with water bubbling and gushing in micro-geysers to a height of 1 metre.

The central Asian country of Tajikistan has beautiful tourist natural tourists attractions that will leave every visitor awestruck with their charm. In case you wish to visit Tajikistan from India, the culture, the warm-friendly people and the natural beauty is something you must not miss.