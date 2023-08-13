CNBC TV18
HNIs should put Fiji as the next exotic destination on their travel bucket list

3 Min Read
By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Aug 13, 2023 4:21:45 PM IST (Published)

The country in the South Pacific, is an archipelago of over 300 islands. While a roundtrip flight per person from India costs approximately Rs 60,000, an average three-star accommodation per night would cost around Rs 7,000.  Let's take a look at the top 10 places to visit while on holiday in Fiji, according to Travel Fiji.

High net worth Indians are no doubt some of the most seasoned travellers in the world and have no fear of opting for an offbeat exotic destination, as long as it quenches their thirst for travel. One such destination is Fiji. The country in the South Pacific, is an archipelago of over 300 islands and it's famed for its rugged landscapes, palm-lined beaches and coral reefs with clear lagoons. (Image: Reuters)

It's the ideal dreamy exotic tropical getaway, given its azure waters, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. While Indians are renowned for their love of travel and exploration, a journey to Fiji would offer an unparalleled experience that must not be missed. From its captivating coral reefs to its vibrant culture, Fiji presents a rich tapestry that Indian travellers can truly cherish with family in tow. While a roundtrip flight per person costs approximately Rs 60,000, an average three-star accommodation per night would cost around Rs 7,000.  Let's take a look at the top 10 places to visit while on holiday in Fiji, according to Travel Fiji. (Image: Reuters)

1. Denarau Island: A haven of luxury and leisure, Denarau Island boasts upscale resorts and golf courses against a backdrop of pristine beaches. (Image: Shutterstock)

Coral Coast: Stretching along Fiji's south-western shores, the Coral Coast beckons with turquoise waters, coral reefs, and a relaxed coastal atmosphere. (Image: Reuters)

3. Mamanuca Islands: This island paradise, a short boat ride from Nadi, offers postcard-perfect beaches, abundant water sports, and a tranquil escape. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. Nadi: Fiji's vibrant gateway, Nadi is a bustling town with bustling markets, cultural experiences, and a lively atmosphere.

5. Taveuni: Known as the "Garden Island," Taveuni enchants with lush rainforests, cascading waterfalls, and a serene escape into nature.

6. Kadavu: A remote retreat for diving enthusiasts, Kadavu mesmerises with untouched coral reefs, vibrant marine life, and a sense of untouched tranquillity. (Image: Reuters)

7. Lautoka: Fiji's second-largest city, Lautoka, offers a blend of local charm, a thriving sugar industry, and picturesque waterfront views. (Image: Reuters)

8. Savusavu: Nestled on Vanua Levu, Savusavu lures with natural hot springs, an artistic community, and a serene harbour setting. (Image: Reuters)

9. Pacific Harbour: An adventure seeker's paradise, Pacific Harbour thrills with adrenaline-pumping activities like shark diving and zip-lining. (Image: Reuters)

10. Viti Levu: The largest of Fiji's islands, Viti Levu combines urban energy in Suva with natural wonders like the Sigatoka Sand Dunes, offering a diverse Fijian experience. (Image: Reuters)

X