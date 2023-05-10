Hit the road: 8 scenic drives in India that will help soothe your soul

SUMMARY Experience the beauty of India's diverse landscapes and stunning vistas by embarking on one of these scenic road trips. From the Himalayan mountains to coastal highways, these eight routes offer breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences.

Experience the beauty of India's diverse landscapes and stunning vistas by embarking on one of these scenic road trips. From the Himalayan mountains to coastal highways, these eight routes offer breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

No 1. Leh-Manali Highway: This high-altitude route offers stunning views of the Himalayan mountains, picturesque valleys, and glistening lakes. (Image: Freepik)

No 2. National Highway 22 | Hindustan Tibet Road: Connecting Shimla to Tibet, this road offers panoramic views of snow-capped mountains, winding rivers, and lush forests. (Image: Shutterstock)

No 3. Mumbai-Pune Expressway | This six-lane expressway is a modern marvel, offering scenic views of the Western Ghats and picturesque valleys.

No 4. East Coast Road: This coastal route in Tamil Nadu offers stunning views of the Bay of Bengal and picturesque fishing villages.

No 5. Khardung La Pass: One of the highest motorable passes in the world, this route offers panoramic views of the Himalayan mountain range.

Zuluk Loops: Located in Sikkim, this winding mountain road offers stunning views of the Eastern Himalayan Range. (Image: Reuters)

Valparai to Athirapally: This scenic route in Kerala offers stunning views of tea plantations, waterfalls, and lush forests. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai-Goa Highway: This coastal route offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea, beautiful beaches, and lush green forests. Whether you're a nature lover, adventure seeker, or just looking for a scenic drive, these 8 roads in India offer unforgettable experiences and breathtaking views.