Hit the road: 8 scenic drives in India that will help soothe your soul

homephotos Newstravel Newsdestinations NewsHit the road: 8 scenic drives in India that will help soothe your soul

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 10, 2023 1:50:14 PM IST (Published)

Experience the beauty of India's diverse landscapes and stunning vistas by embarking on one of these scenic road trips. From the Himalayan mountains to coastal highways, these eight routes offer breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences.

 Experience the beauty of India's diverse landscapes and stunning vistas by embarking on one of these scenic road trips. From the Himalayan mountains to coastal highways, these eight routes offer breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

 No 1. Leh-Manali Highway: This high-altitude route offers stunning views of the Himalayan mountains, picturesque valleys, and glistening lakes. (Image: Freepik)

