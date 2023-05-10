Hit the road: 8 scenic drives in India that will help soothe your soul

SUMMARY Experience the beauty of India's diverse landscapes and stunning vistas by embarking on one of these scenic road trips. From the Himalayan mountains to coastal highways, these eight routes offer breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences.

No 1. Leh-Manali Highway: This high-altitude route offers stunning views of the Himalayan mountains, picturesque valleys, and glistening lakes. (Image: Freepik)