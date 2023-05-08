5 awesome places to visit in Himachal with children for a memorable summer vacation

SUMMARY Himachal Pradesh, located in northern India, is a perfect destination for families seeking a memorable summer vacation. Blessed with a diverse range of landscapes that include snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, serene lakes and raging rivers, Himachal offers a plethora of options to explore with your young ones. Read on to knoe more.

Planning a family vacation can be a tricky task, especially when you have children to take along. Fistly you will need to finalise a destination that caters to the interests of children and adults. Himachal Pradesh, with its picturesque landscape and beautiful mountains, is a great place to visit with family. The state is famous for its natural beauty, rich culture, and adventure activities. From scenic drives and treks to water sports and wildlife safaris, there are plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained. Let's explore the top 5 destinations to visit in Himachal Pradesh with children. Pack your bags, grab a camera, and get ready for a memorable summer vacation. (Image: Reuters)

Himachal Pradesh as a family destination: Himachal Pradesh, located in the northern region of India, is a perfect destination for families seeking a memorable summer vacation. Blessed with a diverse range of landscapes that include snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, and serene lakes, Himachal Pradesh offers a plethora of options to explore with children. The state is well-known for its adventure sports, rich cultural heritage, and delicious cuisine. From the vibrant hill stations of Shimla and Manali to the serene town of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh has something to offer for every family. With its breathtaking views and child-friendly destinations, Himachal Pradesh is an ideal place for families to escape the summer heat and create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime. (Image: Reuters)

Shimla - The Queen of Hills | Shimla is one of the most popular hill stations in India, and for a good reason! The stunning views of the mountains, the pleasant weather, and the colonial architecture make it a perfect destination for a summer vacation in Himachal Pradesh with kids. The town is nestled in the Shivalik ranges and is a perfect blend of the old and the new. Kids will love walking around the Mall Road, which is the heart of Shimla. There are various shops, cafes, and restaurants where you can indulge in some shopping and local delicacies. The Ridge is another popular attraction that is worth visiting. It is a large open space that offers breathtaking views of the mountains and the town. (Image: PTI)

Manali - The Valley of Gods | Nestled in the Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh, Manali is a popular destination that offers a refreshing break from the hustle and bustle of city life. The picturesque valley is surrounded by snow-clad peaks, lush green meadows, and glistening rivers, making it a perfect place for a family vacation. Manali is also known as the "Valley of Gods" and there are many temples and shrines that are worth visiting, such as the ancient Hadimba Temple and the Vashisht Temple with its natural hot springs. (Image: Reuters)

Dharamshala - The Land of the Dalai Lama | Dharamshala, situated in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, is a beautiful hill station that is known as the Land of the Dalai Lama. It is a perfect destination for families who want to experience the serene beauty of the mountains while indulging in some adventure activities. Dharamshala has a lot to offer, from beautiful monasteries to scenic trekking trails and adventure sports.

Kasauli - The Serene Hill Station | Kasauli is a charming hill station situated in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Known for its serene beauty, this quaint town is a perfect destination for a family vacation. The lush green hills covered with deodar and pine trees, the cool breeze blowing through the valley, and the serene atmosphere make Kasauli one of the most popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh. (Image: Shutterstock)

Chail - The Summer Capital of the Maharaja of Patiala | Chail, located in the Shivalik range, was once the summer capital of the Maharaja of Patiala. It is a beautiful and serene hill station that offers a perfect getaway for families looking for a peaceful retreat. Chail is known for its lush green forests, picturesque hills, and stunning views of the Himalayas. One of the main attractions here is the Chail Wildlife Sanctuary, which is home to a variety of flora and fauna, including the Himalayan black bear, barking deer, and leopard.