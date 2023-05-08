5 awesome places to visit in Himachal with children for a memorable summer vacation

SUMMARY Himachal Pradesh, located in northern India, is a perfect destination for families seeking a memorable summer vacation. Blessed with a diverse range of landscapes that include snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, serene lakes and raging rivers, Himachal offers a plethora of options to explore with your young ones. Read on to knoe more.

Planning a family vacation can be a tricky task, especially when you have children to take along. Fistly you will need to finalise a destination that caters to the interests of children and adults. Himachal Pradesh, with its picturesque landscape and beautiful mountains, is a great place to visit with family. The state is famous for its natural beauty, rich culture, and adventure activities. From scenic drives and treks to water sports and wildlife safaris, there are plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained. Let's explore the top 5 destinations to visit in Himachal Pradesh with children. Pack your bags, grab a camera, and get ready for a memorable summer vacation. (Image: Reuters)

Himachal Pradesh as a family destination: Himachal Pradesh, located in the northern region of India, is a perfect destination for families seeking a memorable summer vacation. Blessed with a diverse range of landscapes that include snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, and serene lakes, Himachal Pradesh offers a plethora of options to explore with children. The state is well-known for its adventure sports, rich cultural heritage, and delicious cuisine. From the vibrant hill stations of Shimla and Manali to the serene town of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh has something to offer for every family. With its breathtaking views and child-friendly destinations, Himachal Pradesh is an ideal place for families to escape the summer heat and create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime. (Image: Reuters)