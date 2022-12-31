English
destinations News

Best places to visit in India to bring in the New Year
Dec 31, 2022

The New Year is almost here. From house parties to going out with friends to road trips, we love to celebrate the holiday season in the best way possible. And, as the scene is set for a long New Year’s weekend trip. Not only can you make your way to the best destinations, but you can also extend your trip to start the year in the best way – with a week-long vacation. But with so many amazing destinations, where should you spend your New Year? Here are some of the best destinations for the New Year.

Goa | With great weather and parties going on everywhere, Goa is where you want to be during the New Year. (Image: Shutterstock)

Mumbai | The financial capital of India is also one of the best destinations for the New Year. Not only do you get to visit all the happening parties, but you can also celebrate at the beaches. Image: Shutterstock)

Gulmarg | The snow-capped valley is a perfect getaway this new year. It will give you the perfect vibe for a romantic start to 2023. Image: Shutterstock)

Kochi | Kochi is one of the best New Year destinations because of the Cochin Carnival which is held in the city on New Year’s Eve. The festival attracts tourists from all over and is a staple part of New Year’s celebrations. With effigies, dances, performances and more, the Cochin Carnival is an experience to not miss. Image: Shutterstock)

Udaipur | If you want to spend your New Year surrounded with luxury and opulence, then Udaipur should be the destination that you need to head to. The ‘city of lakes’ as it is called is filled with luxury hotels, resorts and gourmet restaurants. With winter bringing pleasant weather to the city, enjoy yourself in the lap of luxury in Udaipur. Image: Shutterstock)

