Friendship Day 2023: 10 off beat destinations to travel with your besties

SUMMARY Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 6. It is a day to celebrate the bond of friendship and cherish memories with your friends. Here are just a few off beat destinations that you can consider for your Friendship Day trip.

This year, Friendship Day is on August 6. And if you are planning to celebrate Friendship Day with your besties, here are 10 off beat destinations that you can consider to renew your bond. (Image: Jerome Anthony/CNBCTV18.com)

1. Gokarna: This small town in Karnataka is known for its beautiful beaches. It is a great place to relax and unwind with your friends. You can spend your days swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the town's many temples and shrines. (Representational image: Reuters)

2. Ladakh: This high-altitude desert region in India is a great place to go hiking, camping, and trekking. You can also visit the Buddhist monasteries and temples in Ladakh.. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Kerala: Better known as "God's own country", Kerala is a state in India that is known for its beautiful beaches, and lush green hills. It is a great place to relax and rejuvenate with your friends. You can spend your days swimming, boating, and exploring the many temples and palaces in Kerala. (Image: Shutterstock)

4. Shimla: Shimla is a hill station in Himachal Pradesh. It is a great place to go hiking, camping, and sightseeing. You can also visit the colonial-era buildings and museums in Shimla. (Image: Reuters)

5. Munnar: Munnar is a hill station in Kerala. It is a great place to go hiking, camping, and sightseeing. You can also visit the tea plantations and waterfalls in Munnar. (Image: Shutterstock)

6. Backwaters of Kerala : The Kerala Backwaters are a network of canals, lakes, and rivers that wind through the lush green countryside of Kerala. This is a great place to relax and enjoy the scenery, and you can also go on boat rides, visit villages, and try out local cuisine. (Image: Shutterstock)

7. Araku Valley: This is a hill station in Andhra Pradesh that is known for its beautiful scenery, waterfalls, and tribal culture. You can go hiking, trekking, and camping in the valley, and you can also visit the tribal villages to learn about their way of life. (Image: Reuters)

8. Belum Caves: Belum Caves are a series of limestone caves located in Andhra Pradesh. These caves are home to a variety of stalagmites and stalactites, and they are also said to be home to a number of bats. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. Kanchipuram: Kanchipuram is a city in Tamil Nadu that is known for its temples and silk sarees. This is a great place to learn about Hindu culture, and you can also visit the many temples and silk saree shops in the city. (Image: Reuters)

10. Hampi: The ancient city in the southern state of Karnataka is known for its ruins of temples, palaces, and other structures. This is a great place to learn about the history of India, and you can also go hiking, biking, and camping in the surrounding area. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)