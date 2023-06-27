Friendship Day 2023: 10 off beat destinations to travel with your besties

SUMMARY Friendship Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 6. It is a day to celebrate the bond of friendship and cherish memories with your friends. Here are just a few off beat destinations that you can consider for your Friendship Day trip.

1. Gokarna: This small town in Karnataka is known for its beautiful beaches. It is a great place to relax and unwind with your friends. You can spend your days swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the town's many temples and shrines. (Representational image: Reuters)