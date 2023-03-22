English
Fresh snowfall witnessed in Himachal, Uttarakhand — see pics

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 22, 2023 1:02:10 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

In Uttarakhand, snowfall in the higher hills and hailstorm and rain in the lower areas led to significantly lower temperatures. Snowfall was recorded in the higher hills of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Auli, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Munsiyari and Dharchula.

Fresh snowfalll was witnessed in higher reaches and tribal areas in Himachal Pradesh, while widespread moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, the Meteorological Department here said on March 21. (Image: PTI)

It was earlier reported that Himachal's rain deficit from March 1-18 is at 74 percent with the state recording 17.5 mm rainfall against a normal of 67.7 mm. In Uttarakhand, snowfall in the higher hills and hailstorm and rain in the lower areas led to significantly lower temperatures. Snowfall was recorded in the higher hills of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Auli, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Munsiyari and Dharchula while the lower areas witnessed rain and hail. In Dehradun, intermittent rain from Friday brought the day temperature down five notches to 24 degrees Celsius. The Met office here has predicted the wet weather to continue for one to two days. (Image: PTI)

The Met office issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. It has forecast the wet spell to continue until Friday. (Image: PTI)

Karsog received 41 mm of rain, Kotkhai 38 mm, Rohru 37 mm, Kandaghat 36 mm, Mashobra 35 mm, Shimla 33 mm, Rampur 32 mm, Arki 30 mm, Chaupal 29 mm, Kumarsain 28 mm, Nahan 26 mm, Wangto  and Jubbarhatti 23 mm each, Sundernagar 22 mm, Gohar 21 mm, Janjheli, Kheri  and Bijahi 20 mm each. (Image: PTI)

Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh's higher reaches recorded a fresh spell of mild snowfall while intermittent light to moderate rainfall lashed the mid and low hills, officials said on Saturday. Kukumseri recorded 4 cm of snow while Keylong reported 1 cm, they said. Dalhousie was the wettest part in the state, recording 41 mm rainfall, followed by Saloni (21 mm), Chamba (19 mm), Dharamsala (15 mm), Seobagh (13 mm) and Manali, Bharmour and Palampur (12 mm each). (Image: PTI)

Himachal's rain deficit from March 1-18 is at 74 per cent with the state recording 17.5 mm rainfall against a normal of 67.7 mm. In Uttarakhand, snowfall in the higher hills and hailstorm and rain in the lower areas led to significantly lower temperatures. Snowfall was recorded in the higher hills of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Auli, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Munsiyari and Dharchula while the lower areas witnessed rain and hail. (Image: PTI)

In Dehradun, intermittent rain from Friday brought the day temperature down five notches to 24 degrees Celsius. The Met office here has predicted the wet weather to continue for one to two days. Kukumseri recorded 4 cm of snow while Keylong reported 1 cm, they said. Dalhousie was the wettest part in the state, recording 41 mm rainfall, followed by Saloni (21 mm), Chamba (19 mm), Dharamsala (15 mm), Seobagh (13 mm) and Manali, Bharmour and Palampur (12 mm each). (Image: PTI)

